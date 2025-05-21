With cutting-edge tech, compassionate care, and one of the region’s highest IVF success rates, Orchid aims to redefine fertility care in the Middle East.

Dubai, UAE – Orchid Fertility, one of the region’s most trusted names in reproductive health, has moved into a state-of-the-art facility in Dubai Healthcare City, designed to elevate patient experience and outcomes. This move enhances the clinic’s capacity and infrastructure, driven by sustained annual growth and rising demand for high-quality, patient-centered fertility services—further cementing Dubai’s status as a global hub for specialised healthcare.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of senior dignitaries from the UAE’s healthcare sector, including officials from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the Managing Director and senior executives of Waha Capital as Orchid’s shareholder, and the clinic’s leadership team

“Orchid is a key asset within Waha Health, our healthcare investment platform and this milestone reflect the business’s strong execution and sustained growth trajectory,” said Mr. Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director at Waha Capital. “We are proud to support Orchid’s continued expansion as it strengthens its market position and delivers long-term value through clinical excellence, innovation and a deeply patient-centric approach.”

The newly launched clinic is designed to provide a streamlined, supportive, and deeply personalized fertility journey. It features an advanced IVF lab with cutting-edge embryology and andrology labs, private consultation rooms, recovery suites, and dedicated spaces for emotional and wellness support—recognizing that fertility is as much an emotional experience as it is a medical one.

“At Orchid, our work begins with empathy and is guided by science,” said Dr. Dimitrios Kafetzis, Medical Director and Consultant in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Orchid Fertility. “This new facility enables us to deepen that commitment, offering improved outcomes and comfort to patients. Whether someone is taking their first steps in fertility treatment or seeking answers after a long journey, Orchid is where hope finds direction.”

Known for its clinical excellence and compassionate approach, Orchid Fertility boasts one of the highest success rates in the UAE—with a 71% pregnancy rate across all age groups, well above industry averages. Its team of leading fertility specialists are highly experienced in treating complex cases, using the latest technology and evidence-based approaches to deliver hope and results to couples who have struggled for years.

“Dubai is a city that thrives on innovation, excellence and inclusivity,” said Dr. Arpan David, CEO of Orchid Fertility. “It’s the perfect place for us to continue our growth journey. Our team, infrastructure, and medical capabilities have evolved to support every patient with personalised, high-quality care.”

The clinic’s services include fertility preservation, male infertility treatment, genetic testing, embryo freezing, and advanced IVF procedures—all backed by a multidisciplinary team and supported by a compassionate care model. Beyond medicine, Orchid offers holistic support including counseling, mindfulness sessions, and lifestyle coaching to ease the emotional toll of fertility treatment.

“The rising demand for fertility care reflects changing lifestyles, delayed parenthood and greater awareness,” added Dr. Partha Das, Deputy Medical Director, Consultant Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. “Orchid’s enhanced capabilities ensure that we’re well-positioned to extend care to a broader and more diverse group of patients—especially those who have experienced setbacks or are navigating complex fertility challenges.”

With expanded capacity and streamlined scheduling, patients can now access consultations faster than ever before.

“At Orchid, we don’t just offer treatment—we offer hope, direction, and unwavering support,” said Dr. Arpan David. “This new facility is a reflection of our values: advanced, warm, and deeply human.”

As demand for fertility services continues to grow across the UAE, Orchid Fertility’s expansion marks a bold step forward in shaping the future of reproductive health—where innovation meets empathy, and outcomes change lives.

Orchid’s growth reflects Waha Capital’s broader ambition to scale its healthcare investment platform and invest in businesses with scalable, impact-driven models.

Orchid Fertility is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and Joint Commission International (JCI) —globally recognized seals of excellence that reflect Orchid’s excellence across clinical practices, infrastructure, and operations.