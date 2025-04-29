Dubai, UAE – Orchid Fertility Dubai is at the forefront of reproductive technology with an innovative answer to one of the biggest challenges in assisted reproduction—i.e., the selection of the healthiest embryos while eliminating risks associated with traditional testing methods. With the introduction of Non-Invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing (niPGT), Orchid Fertility is transforming the IVF experience to boost the likelihood of a successful pregnancy and minimize stress on embryos.

Defective embryo genetics are among the primary causes of miscarriage, IVF failure, and birth defects. Technological advancements now offer new hope, though. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) allows doctors to screen embryos before implantation, so only the healthiest are selected., involves a biopsy—a process that extracts cells from the embryo to test which inevitably puts a small stress on the embryos.

"Through the use of Non-Invasive Preimplantation Genetic Testing, we can analyze an embryo's genetic composition without the need for a biopsy," stated Dr. Dimitrios Kafetzis, Medical Director and Founding Doctor at Orchid Fertility Dubai. "This technology bypasses any risk, thereby allowing us to give our patients peace of mind and still provide information on their embryos"

The niPGT method relies on the analysis of the DNA that the embryo naturally releases into the culture medium as it grows. This non-invasive approach enables specialists to screen for chromosomal abnormalities without compromising the structural integrity of the embryo.

This technology is especially useful for women over 35 years of age, and those with multiple failed IVF cycles due to unexplained implantation failure. Orchid Fertility offers a complete set of genetic screening services, such as PGT-A for chromosome abnormalities like Down syndrome, PGT-M for monogenic conditions like sickle cell anemia and cystic fibrosis, PGT-SR for chromosomal translocations, and Carrier Screening for inherited disorders.

"Selecting the most suitable embryo for implantation has long been an important aspect of in vitro fertilization; and we are always looking for a less invasive alternative to PGTA."

NiPT is not a substitute of PGTA, but a screening tool to select the best embryos. Together with the latest generation embryoscope. Orchid Fertility is making best-in-class reproductive medicine accessible to families and thereby providing them with the greatest chance of having a healthy baby.

About Orchid Fertility

Orchid Fertility, part of Waha Health and located in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City, sets the benchmark for high-quality fertility care across the United Arab Emirates. The clinic is dedicated to providing evidence-based fertility treatments that meet international standards, offering couples the best possible chance of realizing their dream of having a healthy baby.

With a holistic approach to fertility, Orchid Fertility emphasizes the importance of balancing the emotional, physical, and mental well-being of couples, recognizing that successful fertility treatment requires more than just medical intervention. The clinic’s personalized care ensures that each couple’s individual needs are met, including considerations of diet, stress management, and lifestyle improvements.

Orchid Fertility is committed to enhancing the quality of life for couples seeking fertility assistance, with a focus on achieving healthy pregnancies and fostering the development of strong, healthy families. The clinic adheres to rigorous international quality standards, combining top-tier expertise with the latest advancements in technology, all while delivering compassionate and patient-centered care.

