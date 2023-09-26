A consortium of Orascom Construction and Metito, together with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company PJSC (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), has achieved the successful financial close in record time for a large-scale seawater treatment and water transportation project in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The project will comprise a seawater nanofiltration plant with a treatment capacity of more than 110 million imperial gallons per day (500,000 m3/day) in addition to a water transmission pipeline of approximately 75km, and an in-field distribution network of more than 230km to support reservoir pressure maintenance in the Bab and Bu Hasa fields in Abu Dhabi.



This important milestone allows the project to move at full speed on the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) level, with commercial operations scheduled for June 2026.



The investment to develop the project, worth USD 2.2 billion, is comprised of a combination of debt and equity. Non-recourse project financing will be provided by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates Development Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Gulf International Bank, Natixis, and Warba Bank.



About Orascom Construction PLC

Orascom Construction PLC is a leading global engineering and construction contractor primarily focused on infrastructure, industrial and high-end commercial projects in the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The Group also develops, operates and invests in concessions, owns 50% of BESIX Group, and holds a building materials, facility management and equipment services portfolio.



Orascom Construction has been executing its strategy to build, own and operate projects in the water and concessions sectors, and has been strengthening its leading position as a key player across the region.



Most recently, the Group completed some of the largest projects in the water treatment sector worldwide such as Bahr El Baqr Water Treatment Plant in Egypt, the largest in the world with a capacity of 5.6 million m3/day, and Abu Rawash Wastewater Treatment Plant in Egypt, one of the largest in the world to be executed in one phase with a capacity of 1.6 million m3/day.



In addition, the Group is the co-owner and co-developer of Egypt’s first PPP project, New Cairo Wastewater Treatment Plant, and Saudi Arabia’s first Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) project, Dammam West ISTP.



Orascom Construction is dual listed in the UAE and Egypt (Nasdaq Dubai: OC; EGX: ORAS).



For more information, please visit www.orascom.com.



About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader, investor and operator of water, and wastewater assets, with a clear market-oriented approach, formidable financial foundation, and a sound and experienced management that uniquely defines its industry proposition. Metito operates 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions with a strong portfolio of projects across its key geographies.

Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry, backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in over 50 countries and over 20 offices globally.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.

Metito is a privately held company with key shareholders that include Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.



