Orange Jordan concluded the 8th local edition of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) with the announcement of the winners during a special event that was attended by the participants, winners of previous global editions, and several partners.

This year’s projects focused on responding to the most pressing challenges as ideas revolved around utilizing AI to monitor energy consumption and enhance agricultural techniques indicating the participants’ awareness about the issues surrounding them that need to be tackled innovatively.

The announcement of the 3 winners, who will be qualified for the global edition of the prize, came after the conclusion of the pitching phase where the 12 finalists presented their ideas before the jury.

The 3 winners included Mustafa Sadeq in first place, with a prize worth JD 5000, for his project GasNas which focuses on monitoring gas consumption and automating its distribution. Omar Asa’d came in second place with a prize worth JD 3000 for his project Smart Eye – Neurotech which aims to enable vulnerable communities to get access to energy resources. Saqer Marayha and his project Smart Green for Phyto Base Solution won third place with JD 2000. Through his project, Marayha offers people working in agriculture a monitoring device to control irrigation levels and send mobile notifications about the plants’ conditions to take the needed and appropriate actions.

The CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour expressed his pride in the participants who are spearheading genuine community transformation and guiding their communities and nations toward a brighter future. He highlighted that Orange’s support for change-makers over the past 8 years has significantly contributed to unlocking a world of opportunities and possibilities.

Mansour extended his congratulations to the three winners, who, through their innovative ideas, are addressing various societal challenges and are poised to begin a new chapter of creativity to advance their local communities. He also acknowledged the efforts of all participants and the members of the judging panel.

It is worth mentioning that the participating projects met the criteria of the award, which consist of coming up with technology-based solutions to the most pressing challenges, developing a clear mission and vision along with an action plan, and having a team with the necessary skills and capabilities to put the project into practice.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile:

www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.