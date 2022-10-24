According to official data, Orange Money mobile wallet is now the number 1 in terms of the number of open wallets by exceeding 700,000 opened wallets. Orange Money is also the first in the number of financial transactions performed, and therefore the largest of payment service providers (PSP) in the Kingdom. These figures were accomplished in just two years, as Orange Jordan continues to develop its services with a unique touch.

Orange Jordan launched Orange Money in the first quarter of 2020, a pioneering step in the company's journey as a responsible digital leader. The launch came to provide all Jordanians with digital services that make their lives easier and enhance financial inclusion in line with the Central Bank of Jordan directives.

After two years of the launch, the demand of users from all networks for Orange Money became crystal clear, as Orange Money mobile wallet facilitated the safe, free and fast transfer of money in Jordan and provided services garnering the highest levels of customer satisfaction of all Orange Jordan's solutions. Market surveys show that 90% of users strongly recommend Orange Money to their family and friends.

Orange Money continues to enrich the digital financial system and provide flexible and affordable solutions throughout the Kingdom, due to the importance of e-payment in developing financial technology (FinTech) locally and globally, which plays an integral role in enhancing financial inclusion.

Orange Money has driven the financial inclusion of women, who make up 30% of the total subscribers, while also making strides in supporting the enterprise and business sector to expand and pay salaries simply and efficiently, such as the transportation sector, as well as supporting national efforts by providing a practical digital solution to transfer money during the COVID pandemic.

Thanks to its constant efforts with strategic partners, Orange Money has been able to ensure an unmatched customer experience, and meet their needs and aspirations, thus reaching the top and making a tangible change in the lives of people and businesses.

These milestones achieved in a record period reflect Orange Jordan’s commitment to be in the lead and its firm belief in Orange Money’s role as an integrated digital solution for fast and secure financial transactions, including sending and receiving local and international transfers, making payments with the Visa companion card, depositing and withdrawing funds, paying bills and purchases, donating to charities, and supporting the business and corporate sector.

The early achievements are only a part of a journey in which Orange Jordan continues to expand and enhance the Orange Money network in terms of points of sale and support in the Kingdom, including retailers, exchange companies, and ATMs to be closer to everyone from all networks, including visitors and residents.

More developments are on their way for Orange Money. Recently, international transfers have been launched to send and receive money from and to more than 200 countries.

The volume of financial transactions made using Orange Money is expected to surpass JD 1 billion by the end of this year to cater to the growing demand for flexible solutions that save time, effort, and money. The mobile wallet maintains its leading position through added-value services that align with the users’ needs and aspirations.

Orange Jordan seeks to mark new achievements and continuous growth in the digital financial services through services and features that will be launched in the coming months.

