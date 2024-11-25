Through 50 Locations across the Kingdom along with comprehensive digital programs, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC), building the skills of more than 27,000 participants, Orange Jordan strives to spread digital education amongst females and males. Culminating these endeavors, the company won the “Digital Skills Development” award dedicated to companies that achieve a positive and sustainable social impact.

On the sidelines of the final ceremony of MENA ICT Forum 2024, winners of Impact Awards, which were launched for the first time this year, were announced. The awards were welcomed by a large number of companies, indicating increased adoption of technology and innovation. Such awards will contribute to sustainable development and foster competitiveness among companies.

This win is a testament to the societal and sustainable impact associated with the integrated programs implemented by Orange, focusing on innovation and partnerships. These programs include Community Digital Centers, Women Digital Centers, Coding Academy, Coding School, Orange Coursat, Fabrication Labs, BIG by Orange, the Innovation Hub, Accelerators and Incubators, and Orange AI Incubator. They all represent an interactive learning space for participants to enrich their knowledge and enhance their technical, soft, and digital skills. This enables them to join the labor market, embark on an entrepreneurial career, or join the evolving ICT sector.

Orange's win came after meeting the award’s criteria, including the achievement of a sustainable impact through innovative solutions and ideas, in addition to employing technology to serve communities. Jury members from different countries around the world evaluated companies’ adherence to these criteria to announce the winning companies.

It is worth mentioning that these awards also included one of Orange AI Incubator’s companies namely Phytobase Solutions. It won the Leadership in Agritech Award as it offers an agricultural technology system based on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

