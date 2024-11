Model United Nations Simulations (MUN) engage hundreds of thousands of students around the world enabling them to learn more about how the UN functions in addition to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aligning with that, Orange Jordan sponsored 3 editions of Model United Nations to help hundreds of university and school female and male students join this enriching experience. Students of Al Hussein Technical University, Ahliyyah and Mutran Schools engaged in a simulation of the real experience of the United Nations to let them know firsthand how it functions on the international level. The first day of the HTU’s conference was held at Orange Village in Al Hussein Technical University.

Orange Jordan emphasized the importance of the Model United Nations in enriching students’ skills, while enabling them to create an effective dialogue revolving around the most pressing global issues. This will contribute to empowering a new generation of females and males to “Lead the Future”.

This year's Model United Nations welcomed more than 700 university and school students who participated in a series of interactive activities over three days.

To learn more, you can pay a visit to our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.