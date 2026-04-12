Orange Jordan signed a partnership agreement with the AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer's Disease, aiming to provide advanced hosting solutions in the field of digital hosting systems.

This collaboration will involve transferring and storing the “EyeLocate” system database, enabling the expansion of the database to accommodate thousands of records. This step reflects the association’s commitment to reinforcing its technological infrastructure and updating its systems, which will improve the quality of services provided to Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

“EyeLocate” is considered the first of its kind in the world, functioning through a simple eye scan to identify and help reunite lost dementia patients with their families, in cooperation with the Public Security Directorate.

The agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Jordan Eng. Philippe Mansour and the President of the Board of AlOun Jordan Association for Alzheimer's Disease, Her Excellency Reem Abu Hassan. It entails providing the association with digital support and hosting services.

Eng. Philippe affirmed that this partnership reflects Orange Jordan’s commitment to supporting impactful and sustainable community initiatives. The company aims to empower everyone across the Kingdom by providing innovative digital solutions that support the organization’s efforts.

Her Excellency Reem Abu Hassan affirmed that this partnership will enhance the association’s work and expand the scope of its services. This will enable it to reach thousands of families affected by Alzheimer’s and provide them with the necessary support. She also expressed her appreciation for the active role played by the association's partners, particularly NatHealth and IrisGuard, commending their contributions in backing the association's efforts and developing their system and database storage.

Her Excellency also expressed her gratitude to Orange Jordan, represented by Eng. Philippe Mansour, for the continuous support for local initiatives, strong belief in the association's mission, and unwavering commitment to social responsibility.

It is worth noting that the technology was among the three winners of Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) in 2025, following its official launch in 2024 under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

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