For the fourth consecutive year, coinciding with International Women's Day which is observed on March 8th, Orange Jordan announced the launch of the fourth edition of the "Inspiring Change through Digital World" award. Sponsored by Capital Bank and kicked-off in partnership with the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), it aims to celebrate the outstanding women entrepreneurs in the tech sector. It also serves the purpose of supporting their innovative projects, which will be evaluated by a jury of experts.

The award aims to expand the participation of women in the ICT sector and pave the way for more women entrepreneurs. Through their innovative ideas, they will contribute to the development of the national economy. This is a common vision that Capital Bank, int@j and Orange strive to achieve, leading the Kingdom to become a space that celebrates every innovator wherever they are.

This year's prizes consist of JD 3,000 for first place, JD 2,000 for second place, and JD 1,000 for third place. They also include a special award, offered for the first time, that is worth JD 2,000 and dedicated for the best project in the field of financial technology (Fintech).

Chief Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh, emphasized that this partnership with Capital Bank and int@j testifies to the significance of the "Inspiring Change through Digital World" award as an important platform to honor creative women entrepreneurs. It helps generate sustainable job opportunities for every Jordanian talent in the tech field. She further praised the participants from the past three editions who have become stars, offering inspiration to their peers and embracing creativity.

Commenting on the event, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, Touleen Barto, said: “We are proud to sponsor this important award that highlights the pivotal role of women in the ICT sector. Empowering women is not just a goal we pursue; it is an imperative to accomplish sustainable development and innovation in our society. Through our support, we contribute to creating a stimulating and encouraging environment for women entrepreneurs, and we believe that they can achieve exceptional achievements in this vital field.”

The Head of the Women Economic Empowerment Unit - SHETECHS at int@j, Zain Asfour, emphasized that launching the fourth season of the "Inspiring Change" award on the occasion of International Women's Day, under the theme "Accelerating Work," reaffirms the unit's commitment to increasing women's participation at all levels of the tech sector.

Asfour highlighted the growing impact of female entrepreneurs in developing innovative and sustainable solutions that address societal needs and drive economic growth. This award aims to support more women, showcase their achievements, and create new opportunities for success in tech entrepreneurship.

Women interested in participating in the competition can learn more about the conditions of participation and register, through the following link, noting that registration is open until March 31st, 2025:

https://forms.gle/Aho74pWiUfnhkBbRA.

It is worth mentioning that participating in the award requires the participant to be a founder, or a co-founder in a business, or a CEO or an executive in an active and registered startup in Jordan. As for the business, it is required that the project has a societal and environmental impact in addition to achieving sustainability goals with the potential of growth and business continuity in Jordan. The percentage of women’s representation in the startup’s team should be 25%.

