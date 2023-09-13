Orange Jordan is giving its 5G home and mobile subscribers, both current and new, a chance to win valuable prizes in its " Subscribe & Win with 5G" campaign, including a BYD Atto 3 electric car, iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets, and PlayStation 5 devices.

Chief Consumer Market Officer at Orange Jordan, Naila Al Dawoud, said that as a responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan remains committed to keeping its customers connected to all that matters to them, including innovative offers and services that meet their needs and aspirations, alongside unique campaigns.

The “Subscribe & Win with 5G” comes just in time after Orange Jordan launched its 5G services with remarkable speed and low latency, added Al Dawoud.

The winner of the grand prize, a 2024 BYD ATTO 3 GL500 electric car, will be selected in a draw open to all individual subscribers to Orange 5G offers for home internet, postpaid and prepaid mobile lines since the launch of the company’s 5G services on July 11, 2023.

The campaign offers other valuable prizes, including iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets. The first iPhone draw will be open to all individual subscribers to Orange 5G offers for home internet, postpaid and prepaid mobile lines from the launch of Orange 5G services on July 11 until November 30, 2023.

For a chance to win a PlayStation 5, the company will hold a draw to choose winners from all its individual 5G home internet, postpaid and prepaid mobile subscribers from July 11 until February 29, 2024.

Al Dawoud added: “We prioritize taking our subscribers’ experiences to the next level and providing them with added value through exceptional offers. This campaign will enable our customers to enjoy 5G’s massive potential with a chance to win valuable prizes, as we continue to launch campaigns that offer them more".

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s responsible digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, and more than 1300 employees dedicated to meeting the needs and aspirations of users across Jordan.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to its customer base of 3.7 million individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its corporate social responsibility strategy, inspired by the global group’s “Lead the Future” strategic plan, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact across the Kingdom by implementing various free digital and entrepreneurial programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to drive socio-economic development by focusing on 4 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and the environment.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide on 31 December 2022, including 75,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 287 million customers worldwide on 31 December 2022, including 242 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.