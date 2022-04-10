Within its efforts to build capabilities and change the approach to training through technology and equip youth to participate in the gig economy labor market, Orange Jordan launched the “giglancing Program”, in cooperation with the Crown Prince Foundation and in partnership with Better Business, a Jordanian management consultancy company specialized in capacity building and human capital development, and Khibraty, an online service connecting experts with freelancing opportunities. The aim of the program is encouraging youth to participate in freelance work to improve their career opportunities.

The giglancing program seeks to train 1,000 youth and job seekers across the Kingdom, whether in the tech field or other specialisms, to enroll them in the gig economy by honing their skills to find work opportunities via freelance e-platforms.

Through its strategic CSR programs, Orange Jordan strives to reduce unemployment, which is one of the main challenges for the Jordanian economy and affects youth especially, stemming from its role as a responsible digital leader.

The importance of this program derives from the positive impact it will have on job seekers who can benefit from gaining experience locally, regionally and internationally. The gig economy is a growing sector, especially since COVID, fulfilling the function of connecting workers with employees to provide services in the short or medium-term. It achieves economic benefits in terms of enhancing productivity and creating alternative job opportunities for workers in times of economic downturn.

The training sessions will be given by experts in the fields of self-employment and will be held online to facilitate attendance from the various governorates of the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities for all. The participants will receive a certificate upon completing the course.

It is worth noting that Better Business has so far served more than 500 clients in the public and private sectors through its innovative capacity-building programs. It was the first company in Jordan to adopt online training and team building activities in response to COVID, developing the expertise and infrastructure facilities to run virtual programs.

To learn more, please visit: https://betterbusiness.com.jo

Those wishing to register in the giglancing program can visit the link https://forms.gle/EFsmgTP795zyAsFB7 , noting that the deadline for submission is April 25, 2022.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is a leading provider of integrated communications services, with a broad lineup of fixed, mobile, internet data, and managed digital services to meet personal and business markets’ needs of an expanding total base of about 3.2 million customers across the Kingdom. Over 1600 employees are dedicated to lead the company to ultimate levels of excellence. In 2007, the fixed line, mobile, and internet subsidies rebranded to Orange.

The company offers the best network, innovative digital solutions with unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams, to be the responsible digital leader in Jordan.

With massive investments in infrastructure and services, the company continues to move forward by introducing the most advanced technologies across the Kingdom, becoming the responsible digital leader in the kingdom.

Orange Jordan is one of Orange Group’s subsidiaries that offer a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS), through which a comprehensive set of IT and telecommunication services are offered to multinational companies.

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians and their communities by focusing on 3 main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile, visit www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited