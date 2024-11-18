The MENA ICT Forum 2024 is back, and the theme is “Synergy in Innovation: Navigating the Future of ICT in MENA”. It is expected to see around 3000 visitors from Arab countries and the world. Orange Jordan is again the telecom partner of the forum in its 10th edition. Organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (INT@J), this year’s edition will be held on November 20th and 21st at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre, managed by Hilton, at the Dead Sea.

The last edition concluded on a high note, welcoming over 2,500 visitors from 40 countries and hosting 146 speakers. This year, Orange will contribute through sponsoring this prominent event to the endeavors aimed at placing Jordan on the ICT maps locally and regionally. Version after version, the MENA ICT Forum is gaining growing momentum, and sponsoring it is a testament to the strategic partnership that ties Orange and INT@J to elevate the sector.

Through its participation, Orange Jordan will engage with industry leaders and audience and introduce them to its services and milestones through its pavilion. Furthermore, it will provide a number of digital solutions to the forum’s visitors such as Internet and others, in line with its vision to lay the foundation for a digital inclusion by giving everyone the keys to a responsible digital world.

Commenting on this sponsorship, Orange Jordan expressed its pride in continuing its partnership with the MENA ICT Forum 2024, which has become a landmark in the ICT sector in Jordan and the region. This year it even gains more momentum as it brings two new initiatives, namely the Startup Village Arabia allowing startups to exchange expertise with industry leaders and experts and approach investors in addition to showcasing their offerings to the public, aligning with Orange’s vision to support entrepreneurs. The second one is the MENA ICT Forum Awards, which will celebrate ICT excellence.

This year's forum focuses on bringing together various stakeholders in the ICT sector, including investors, startups and entrepreneurs, making it an unparalleled opportunity to scale businesses and build strategic relationships amongst participants. The theme of the forum focuses on exploring how technology can be the driving force for inclusive growth and sustainable development in the region.

