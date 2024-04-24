Orange Jordan announced the launch of the 5G agriculture boot camp to highlight the novel technologies supporting sustainable agriculture, including 5G, IoT, and AI. Experts will shed light on the global best practices to address the agricultural sector's challenges.

The two-month boot camp serves as a transformative journey where participants including engineers, subject matter experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators gather to discuss the ways that technology redefines sustainable agriculture. The participants will also spot light on the novel technologies and their effective role in combating one of the biggest challenges facing agricultural regions around the world which is represented in the desert locusts.

Jordan is no exception, as it faces such a challenge in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Araba regions. Desert locusts are present in these regions due to its arid nature, and they lead to the destruction of crops and thus affect agricultural production and food security in Jordan and the region.

During an intensive training dose that spans over 3 days a week, a group of experts will provide training workshops on several crucial topics such as innovation, digital manufacturing technologies, user experience, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and 5G.

Orange Jordan referred to the significance of this boot camp due to its substantial role in finding effective technology-supported solutions in one of the most vital sectors. This is aligned with the Company’s profound belief in the power of technology, and innovation, in alignment with the global trends.

This pioneering training program focuses on building the participants’ capabilities to combat the desert locust invasion through technology, by coming up with innovative ideas that will be showcased during the closing ceremony. This ceremony will serve as a culmination of Orange Jordan’s efforts to contribute to the reshaping of the future of sustainable agriculture.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan is keen to promote digital culture and develop the skills of young women and men, in various fields, to maximize their contribution to their communities.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 298 million customers worldwide until 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.