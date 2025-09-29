Orange Jordan sponsored the Evolve Conference held at the Orange Village at Al Hussein Technical University. The conference was specifically designed for university students interested in information technology and digital innovation. It served as an interactive event that brought together students from Jordanian universities and youth innovators to benefit from expert lectures, interactive workshops, and panel discussions on the latest developments in technology and science, in addition to stimulating competitions aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration.

The conference was organized by Google Developers Group at HTU and featured a distinguished group of technology and innovation experts from Jordan and abroad, who delivered lectures and workshops to share their knowledge and practical expertise. Leading technology companies also participated by showcasing their latest innovations, giving students direct exposure to technological advancements and their practical applications, while strengthening connections between the new generation of innovators and industry experts.

Through its sponsorship of the conference, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to embodying its values by continuing to deliver on promises, through practical initiatives that reflect its ongoing support for youth and their empowerment in digital transformation. The company emphasized that such initiatives and events provide an important platform for students to discover opportunities for excellence in technology and create a positive impact on society. Orange Jordan also highlighted that hosting the conference at the Orange Digital Village reflects the importance of the interactive educational environment it provides, which inspires students to innovate, enhances their digital skills, and equips them with practical experience to become active contributors and future leaders in the national digital transformation journey, all within a responsible and ethical approach to supporting the local community.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.