Over the past two months, 18 innovators, 5G experts, entrepreneurs and students participating in the 5G Agriculture Bootcamp have had the chance to build their capabilities in adopting the novel technologies to boost sustainable agriculture given its essential role in preserving the natural resources, enhancing farmers’ productivity, in addition to being compatible with the different social contexts. This training program that Orange Jordan has recently kicked-off served the purpose of being a turning point when it comes to technology-based agriculture, which in turn will contribute to Jordan’s significant development in this field as it gains more importance every day.

The graduates of the program will be pioneers in helping the agricultural sector overcome the most pressing challenges especially the desert locust as it effects the production, and food security. New technologies that participants learned about during the training will be reshaping the landscape of sustainable agriculture leading to real transformations in the areas of food security, economic growth and job creation, especially for farmers in areas suffering from these agricultural challenges.

Aiming at long-term change, participation of startups in this bootcamp represented a milestone as it enables entrepreneurs to establish projects and businesses that are centered around this vital sector.

Orange Jordan referred to the increasing importance that technology gains everyday converting it to a vital component of the economic growth process, therefore the company is keen to digitally empower more young women and men to take the initiative and lead the desired positive change supported by artificial intelligence, 5G and other technologies that contribute to overcoming all the challenges faced by the traditional agriculture.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan launched the 5G Agriculture Bootcamp with the sole purpose of building the participants’ knowledge related to the best solutions to combat the desert locust through technology. Innovative ideas were showcased during the closing ceremony, as a culmination of the efforts to promote sustainable agriculture.

