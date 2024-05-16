The World Creativity and Innovation Day is observed on April 21st every year, and in line with the world’s celebrations of this occasion, Orange Jordan organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health a session at the Innovation Hub to shed light on the healthcare sector-related developments thanks to the increasing role of creativity and innovation.

Members of the Ministry of Health’s personnel attended the event. On the sidelines of the session, they toured the Innovation Hub which serves as a destination for state-of-the-art technologies for youth and entrepreneurs. It is located in the Orange Digital Village and is part of the “Innovation Space” project that Orange Jordan implemented in partnership with the European Union.

The experts who participated in the session underscored the advancements that were witnessed in Jordan’s healthcare sector in recent years, and attributed to the adoption of cutting-edge technological trends, especially after the announcement of the Ministry of Health’s strategy for the years 2023-2025 that revolves around the digitization of healthcare services.

The session was interactive, as the participants engaged in a discussion with the audience regarding the role of creativity and innovation in enhancing the user experience and improving healthcare services in unprecedented ways.

This session aligns with Orange Jordan's dedication to promoting a culture of creativity and innovation as the essential foundations for materializing digital transformation across various sectors, with a primary focus on healthcare, due to its vital role in our daily lives.

It is worth mentioning that the World Day for Creativity and Innovation is aimed at raising awareness about the role of innovation in achieving sustainable development and leading to better communities.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.