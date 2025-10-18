As part of strengthening collaboration with the corporate and transport sectors, Orange Jordan and Jordan Express Tourist Transport company (JETT) have signed an agreement to provide a comprehensive range of communication services. This will include mobile lines, enterprise connectivity services, as well as ICT solutions to cover multiple sites across the Kingdom through an advanced MPLS network.

The Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Ahmad Abu Diab, emphasized the importance of this partnership, noting that it reflects Orange’s ongoing commitment to supporting national companies by providing them with the latest communication and digital solutions. He added that these services enhance operational efficiency, ensuring seamless and sustainable connectivity across all company sites, and affirmed that the company is always committed to delivering the best solutions based on a deep understanding of customer needs.

For his part, the CEO of Jordan Express Tourist Transport company (JETT), Dr. Khaled Al-Laham affirmed that JETT believes that strategic partnerships with leading national institutions such as Orange form a key pillar in developing the company’s services and advancing its digital transformation. He noted that this transformation has been progressing according to a strategy and methodology launched two years ago to align operational services with digital connectivity in the transportation sector. Dr. Al-Laham added that the agreement represents a step in continuous development aimed at delivering a smarter and smoother experience for JETT’s customers across all services, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement in all operational processes.

Recently, JETT successfully automated its key passenger booking services at the King Hussein Bridge, transitioning from manual operations to fully electronic processes through the launch of its online booking platform. This platform serves both regular passenger transport and business-class services, representing a qualitative leap aimed at reducing the congestion and pressure that had persisted for many years.

Orange Jordan continues to lead in developing innovative and integrated solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of the business sector. These solutions include smart business services, cloud computing, security solutions, as well as comprehensive communication services. These efforts reflect the company’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest technological advancements and delivering tangible added value to its customers across various sectors.

