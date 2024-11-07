Orange Jordan has inaugurated the Orange Innovation Lab at Mutah University, further expanding its network of digital programs which now covers 50 locations across the Kingdom under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). The primary goal of this endeavor is to continue achieving a lasting impact by empowering females and males to make their mark in the digital and entrepreneurial arenas.

The Orange Innovation Lab will serve the purpose of being a dynamic space for students to transform their innovative and entrepreneurial ideas into viable business models, ready for incubation and acceleration. Through workshops, courses, and capacity-building programs, the Lab will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the labor market demands, bringing these ideas to life.

Commenting on these collaborative efforts, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Philippe Mansour, expressed his profound pride in the strengthened partnership that ties the company with Mutah University culminating in the inauguration of this new lab. It will contribute significantly to expanding the reach of Orange’s programs covering all governorates. “This Innovation Lab not only opens new avenues for entrepreneurial and digital career paths but also equips students with cutting-edge tools to inform their career decisions and support their professional growth”, he stated.

From his side, the President of Mutah University, H.H Dr. Salameh Saleh Al Naimat, emphasized the significance of the academic-private sector collaboration praising Orange Jordan’s role in supporting the Jordanian youth to successfully join the labor market. He pointed out that the lab testifies to the tireless efforts that the university carries out to materialize its vision to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

It is worth noting that this step is in line with Orange Jordan’s positioning as a true responsible digital leader and its slogan “Orange is Here”. The Innovation Lab will serve as a creative space for youth in Karak governorate amplifying the number of participants.

