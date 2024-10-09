GITEX 2024: Dubai World Trade Center, 14-18 October 2024: Location: Hall 4, stand A20

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, combining next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners to provide the digital foundation for enterprises, governments and cities around the world. At Gitex, the company will present demonstrations for a range of enterprise and smart city solutions, showcase key partners within the regional ecosystem and share latest regional news

Summit speaker session

CEO International at Orange Business (Kristof Symons) will speak at the World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit* on the network demands of AI. He will discuss how real-time AI applications require rapid model inference, which traditional cloud-based architectures may not support. As AI is integral to the economy, transforms industries, drives innovation, and reshapes the future of work, it places increasing demands on digital infrastructure.

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 13:45 – 14:05

Location: Hall 25, Main Stage, Dubai World Trade Centre

Gitex Highlights

Visitors to Gitex will discover how Orange Business leverages AI to facilitate the transition to a sustainable economy, enhancing economic development and innovation across sectors such as transport and logistics, energy, petrochemicals - plus public sectors, government ministries, healthcare, education. Solutions such as Evolution Platform support network-related services including connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity, in collaboration with partners and are designed to help businesses navigate complex digital transformations.

Orange Business is a trusted partner in fostering a responsible digital world, supported by a robust global infrastructure focused on the 3Cs: connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity. The company’s platform model delivers a seamless cloud-like experience, enhanced by Evolution Platform—a flexible, adaptive suite of services that provides customers with the infrastructure needed for optimal performance, guaranteed security, and effective cost management. By leveraging its core assets, including B2B networks, trusted cloud platforms, and Orange Cyberdefense, the company empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and efficiency.

At Gitex, Orange Business will also introduce a new approach to smart cities featuring a ‘smart city-as-a-service’ (SCaaS) model that minimises upfront capex investments, streamlines operational management and delivers next-generation services to scale, cost effectively while helping reduce risk in smart city projects.

With over a decade of experience in large-scale smart city projects in the Orange Business is involved in some of the most significant developments, including the design, build and run of the Smart City Platform at KAFD connecting existing digital technologies at Saudi Arabia’s prime business district, while leveraging the power of AI and data analytics. The company is also working on the design and build of a new data centre to provide cloud services for Egypt’s ‘New Administrative Capital’ in Cairo.

Orange Business is also active in new and rapidly emerging technology sectors in the region, such as Education. It has engaged with a government agency in the region to manage the IT infrastructure for over 600 schools, covering IT needs of teachers and students. Most recently, the company signed an agreement supporting EdgeConn’s strategic customer - the Egypt Ministry of Education, which is targeting the transformation of the educational content delivery for 22 million students and teachers in the K-12 segment.

Stand Activities - Hall 4, stand A20

Senior members of the regional management team and specialist consultants will be available at the stand to engage with customers, partners, visitors and media. Key demonstrations will focus on Smart Cities; Education, Digital Infrastructure; and Customer Experience.

On the stand, Orange Business will host key regional partners: Kore.ai, Freshworks, HPE, and J2 Innovations.

Orange Business spokespeople at Gitex (subject to availability)

Anas Naim, Managing Director - Middle East and Turkey, Orange Business

Spyros Salpeas, Head of Digital and Communication Services, Middle East Africa and Turkey

Sahem Azzam, President for Indirect, Middle East Africa and Turkey, Orange Business

Krystof Symonds, CEO – International, Orange Business.

Sahem Azzam, President for Indirect, Middle East Africa and Inner Asia, Orange Business, comments: “At Gitex, Orange Business will demonstrate how technologies such as AI are driving a transformative wave in smart cities and beyond. This technology is reshaping industries, enhancing creativity, productivity and business intelligence while fuelling innovation. Companies that swiftly adopt generative AI will be better equipped to meet infrastructure and compliance needs, foster new interactions, and achieve better business outcomes. Today’s customers expect an ongoing, sustainable relationship grounded in a deep understanding of their needs. While we are all still navigating the AI landscape, Gitex will highlight why companies need to adapt is crucial to maintain their creativity, competitiveness and maximizing returns on their AI investments.”

