Dammam, Saudi Arabia – GTSC, part of 3t, the leading global provider of workforce training and competency for safety-critical industries, has announced the appointment of Askar Salem Alyami as Vice President of its Saudi Arabian training centre operations.

This strategic appointment marks a significant step in 3t’s continued commitment to advancing its growth story in the Kingdom and supporting the development of local talent to meet future energy challenges.

In his new role, Askar will oversee the company’s Dammam training centre operations, positioning it as an integral part of 3t’s global training and development network. The centre plays a vital role in equipping the next generation of Saudi professionals with the skills, knowledge, and expertise needed to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector, in full alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Askar Salem Alyami, newly appointed Vice President of 3t’s GTSC Saudi Arabian training operations, said: “I am honoured to join 3t at this pivotal time and look forward to driving strategic partnerships and delivering world-class training that supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation goals.

“Together with our talented team, I aim to bring my experience to expand GTSC’s presence in key sectors, improve workforce development and industrial excellence across Saudi Arabia, while accelerating 3t’s growth story in the region and take our success to new heights, both locally and globally.”

With over 15 years of experience in major organisations such as Aramco, SABIC and the Saudi Water Authority, Askar brings extensive expertise in training, consultancy and business development to 3t. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership positions, delivering training programs and strategic partnerships that have empowered workforces and strengthened organisational capabilities across the region.

He now aims to leverage this experience to enhance 3t’s regional and global performance and deliver tangible business results for customers, positioning the GTSC centre as the go-to place for safety-critical training in the region.

Hani Sagr, Managing Director for 3t’s MENA region, said: “We are delighted to welcome Askar to 3t’s Middle East leadership team. His local experience in training, proven track record in business development, and passion for people-centric growth will be instrumental as we invest in the region and strengthen our position as a trusted partner in supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious energy and economic transformation.”

Under Askar’s leadership, the Saudi Arabian centre will continue to expand its suite of accredited training programs and valued customer partnerships, fostering an environment where Saudi talent can thrive and contribute to solving the world’s evolving energy challenges.

GTSC has been part of 3t since September 2024 following its acquisition, and is the largest dedicated energy training provider in the Middle East, operating in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Since its founding, it has trained nearly one million people across technical, HSE, offshore survival, and firefighting disciplines, as it currently helps train over 100,000 people annually. The centre offers over 600 accredited courses with advanced simulators, lifeboat platforms, firefighting grounds, and HUET pools.

About 3t

3t is the leading provider of training services and learning technology solutions.

With Training, Technology and Transformation at the core of its offering, 3t provides the highest-impact learning solutions for safety-critical industries, including energy, renewables, marine, construction, gas, electric and water. As the world leader in workforce training and competency, 3t is focused on delivering a prosperous future for individuals, its customers, and its industries.

3t is the number one provider of training to the UK Energy Sector and the Global Offshore Wind market and its drilling and well control simulation business is the world leader.

With offices and training centres located across the UK, the Americas, and the Middle East, the 3t team is represented by 17 nationalities and present in 60 countries worldwide.