Oracle today hosted the first CloudWorld Tour event in Saudi Arabia, a key milestone that underscores Oracle’s unwavering commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s AI economy.

Celebrating 30 years of supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation with latest technology and cloud innovation, this flagship event from Oracle brought together top Saudi business leaders, government executives, and technology experts to explore cutting-edge innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven solutions that will play a vital role in helping the Kingdom achieve its AI economy goals.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to drive its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda, Oracle is supporting the Kingdom’s journey towards becoming a global leader in AI,” said Reham Al Musa, vice president – Business Applications, and managing director – Saudi Arabia, Oracle. “Bringing the CloudWorld Tour to Riyadh for the first time in our 30th year in the Kingdom underscores our commitment to empowering Saudi organizations with cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies. This event marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Saudi Arabia to accelerate innovation, build a robust AI economy, and shape the future of enterprise technology in the region.”

The 2025 edition of Oracle CloudWorld Tour in Saudi Arabia featured:

Visionary Keynotes from Oracle executives and industry thought leaders.

from Oracle executives and industry thought leaders. Interactive Sessions exploring advancements in AI and cloud solutions.

exploring advancements in AI and cloud solutions. Live Demonstrations of Oracle’s latest technologies driving innovation across industries.

of Oracle’s latest technologies driving innovation across industries. Opportunities to connect with global technology leaders and regional decision-makers.

This year’s event spotlights how Oracle’s integrated cloud solutions and AI-powered technologies are enabling businesses to innovate, grow, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious AI economy goals.

Oracle has established two dedicated cloud regions in Saudi Arabia, in Jeddah and Riyadh.