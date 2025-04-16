Development of strong local talent pipeline will help the Kingdom to achieve its projected AI economy potential of $135 billion by 2030

Human Capability Initiative Conference RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Oracle today announced a collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the National eLearning Center (NeLC) to equip 50,000 Saudi nationals with the latest Artificial Intelligence and digital technology skills that will help prepare them for the most in-demand technology-powered jobs of the future.

Under the new collaboration, MCIT and NeLC will introduce Oracle’s ‘Mostaqbali’ (My Future) program to Saudi citizens to boost lifelong learning, support local employment opportunities and enable Saudi organizations accelerate digital transformation with readily available local talent.

“This collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing efforts to expand our national digital capabilities,” said Safa Al-Rashed, Acting Deputy Minister for Future Capabilities and Jobs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

“Oracle’s partnership with the National eLearning Center will contribute in adopting lifelong learning and ensure continuous development of digital skills most relevant for the intelligent age. It will strengthen national initiatives by providing cutting-edge training in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, while fostering innovation and equipping our citizens with skills required for jobs of the future.”

Mostaqbali will be available to all Saudi nationals at different stages of their learning and professional careers from students just entering the workforce to working professionals—with a special focus on women and early-career professionals. The program will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s digital talent pool as organizations in the country look to increasingly hire local talent to deploy new technologies and drive digital innovation and growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“Our collaboration with Oracle and MCIT accelerates the Kingdom’s journey toward becoming a global hub for digital learning. The Mostaqbali initiative, delivered via FutureX and supported by our strategic partnerships, expands the impact of our national digital learning ecosystem bridging the gap between ambition and opportunity, and empowering Saudi talent to thrive in an AI-driven future,” said Dr. Hajar Binasfour, Deputy Director General for Empowerment at the National eLearning Center (NeLC).

“PwC estimates that by 2030, Artificial Intelligence will contribute $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy. At Oracle, we are committed to helping the Kingdom realize this major opportunity,” said Gary Miller, executive vice president, Oracle Customer Success Services. “Oracle is driving one of the fastest cloud region expansions in Saudi Arabia and simultaneously working to develop a strong local talent pool that can help local organizations tap into these resources and accelerate their transformations. Our collaboration with MCIT and NeLC around the Mostaqbali initiative will open Oracle’s highly successful training programs to a large student and professional audience, making a significant contribution to help meet the demand for technical skills in the Kingdom.”

In addition to the opportunity to secure professional certification, learners in the Mostaqbali program will also be able to earn badges that indicate their job readiness for specialized job roles, helping potential employers more easily identify candidates and supporting job placement opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Mostaqbali program will be delivered as a digital learning experience through Oracle MyLearn, Oracle’s comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University used by millions of technology trainees around the world. The program will offer rigorous foundational training in cloud technologies that will then channel students to professional-level training and certifications—including in areas such as DevOps, AI, applications business processes, machine learning, and data science—as well as additional training curated individually based on learning levels and educational goals.

