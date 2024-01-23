Dubai — Oracle and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company), one of the largest telco operators in the UAE, are collaborating to unlock value for sovereign hyperscaler cloud services.

A partnership framework was signed today at the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Dubai, between Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer (Acting) at du and Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President, Cloud Technology MEA and UAE Country Leader at Oracle.

“The UAE is one of the most innovative countries in the world and our public sector are rapidly embracing the adoption of advanced technologies to deliver a world class experience for businesses, citizens, residents and tourists. Cloud is the platform for innovation and provides a rich source of services for digital reinvention. At du, we are doubling down on digital capabilities in response to the visionary calls for the UAE to transform into the most technologically advanced nation by 2030. Sovereign cloud capabilities are a key pillar of this transformation.” said Jasim Al Awadi, CICTO (Acting) at du.”

“Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy aims to give our partners and customers more choice in how they build, deploy, and operate cloud services,” said Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President, Technology, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle. “With its strong customer network and local capabilities, du is and its customers are strongly positioned to harness the high performance, flexibility, security, and scalability offered by OCI.”

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle CloudWorld Tour is Oracle's global celebration of customers and partners.

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company(EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE's economic, social and digital transformation.

