Features include 1.2 km of Arabian Gulf beachfront, a marina, lagoons, and business park

The first phase of Bayn, launched on 25th April, offers an exclusive collection of 464 villas and townhouses in Ghantoot.

UAE: ORA Developers has lifted the curtain on Bayn, a visionary coastal community development where city energy meets coastal serenity without compromise. The 4.8 million square meter masterplan in Ghantoot was unveiled at a special launch event in the presence of influential business leaders and government representatives.

Located in Ghantoot, Bayn embraces the compact-city philosophy, integrating schools, retail, Sports, leisure, and wellness facilities, accessible within 15 minutes. Featuring 1.2 km of beachfront with crystal-clear Arabian Gulf waters, lagoons, a marina and a business park, the community is crafted for those seeking a dynamic yet tranquil lifestyle.

“Our vision with Bayn is to create a destination that enhances how people experience time and space.” Says Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers “We are bringing together the best of both worlds: the dynamism of city living and the calm of a coastal retreat. By investing in sustainable infrastructure, walkable neighborhoods, and high-quality amenities, we’re not just building homes—we’re shaping an environment where people can truly flourish. We look forward to seeing Bayn evolve into one of the UAE’s most sought-after addresses—one that enriches every moment.”

A Masterplan Inspired by Land and Water

Bayn’s design is inspired by the site’s natural history. Preliminary insights suggest that the land may have once been shaped by waterways, a concept that has influenced the master plan, reintroducing water as a defining element.

At the core of the community lies a seamless connection to water with over seven kilometers of waterfront living, framed by 9,000 residences, including mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments. The community is further activated by a marina, a beach town, a business park and multiple promenades, creating a seamless connection between land and sea.

More than 55% of Bayn’s land area is dedicated to open space, including one million sqm of public parks, landscaped pathways, and outdoor activity zones featuring gyms, padel courts, BBQ areas, and playgrounds.

A standout feature of Bayn is its expansive sports club, covering over 100,000 sqm. This facility is designed to cater to both professional athletes and families, offering a comprehensive range of sports and recreational activities.

A network of pedestrian, cycling, and running trails connects high-energy social hub such as the bustling marina promenade to quieter enclaves designed for relaxation and wellness.

Sustainable by Design

Bayn is built on principles of responsible development, integrating smart, sustainable solutions at every level. Solar-powered energy systems reduce reliance on traditional power sources. A landscape designed with native greenery enhances the environment while supporting sustainable water use. Smart water and waste management systems enhance environmental efficiency. Building orientations maximize natural light and airflow, reducing cooling demands.

These elements contribute to a lower carbon footprint and an enhanced quality of life, aligning with the UAE’s long-term sustainability agenda.

A Prime Location with Unrivaled Connectivity

Bayn is designed for seamless access to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with direct connectivity to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, Al Fayah Road, El Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohamed Bin Zayed road — placing residents just 35 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi’s city center.

Future infrastructure projects, including the Etihad GCC Railway and airport expansions, further elevate Bayn’s strategic positioning, while its proximity to major developments like Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai South makes it a compelling investment destination.

A Landmark First Phase

The first phase of Bayn introduces 464 meticulously designed residences, spread across four gated clusters, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of three to five bedrooms residences and is set for handover in 2028.

Residents of Phase 1 will enjoy a club house, and a curated mix of F&B and retail experiences, reinforcing Bayn’s vision of a seamlessly integrated, self-sufficient coastal destination.

With a blend of compact city principles, ecological stewardship, and strategic dual-city connectivity, Bayn is set to redefine the UAE’s waterfront real estate landscape—offering a lifestyle that balances social vibrancy with the serenity of the sea.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living. Founded in 2016, ORA group now holds more than USD four billion in assets and owns a portfolio of real estate products worth over USD 45 billion across Egypt, Cyprus, Pakistan, UAE, and Iraq. Such projects, include Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Wardin Iraq and seven strategically located Projects in Egypt, exemplify ORA's commitment to integrated communities that blend harmoniously with local culture and landscapes. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse & Silversands Beach House in Grenada, the Caribbean, an upcoming 5-star hotel in Mykonos, in addition to other pipeline under development hospitality projects.

ORA’s portfolio spans residential, hospitality, commercial and entertainment, focusing on multifunctional spaces designed to enrich and bring balance to residents’ lives. Guided by Excellence, Balance, and Happiness, ORA’s developments set new standards for sustainable, community-centered design. The acclaimed Silversands North Coast project, for example, captures the Mediterranean’s essence, showcasing ORA’s expertise in creating vibrant, place-sensitive environments while its 5-Star Hospitality developments in the Caribbean are nothing short of excellence in guest experiences and beautiful getaways.