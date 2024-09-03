Cairo: Ora Developers Egypt, a leading real estate developer, has announced the signing of an agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to become the official sponsor of the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2024, which will feature Egyptian football giants Al Ahly SC and Zamalek SC on September 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This agreement aligns with Ora Developers Egypt's vision to support the sports sector in Egypt, particularly football, through initiatives and strategic partnerships that empower youth and foster the development of sports in the country. With this sponsorship, Ora further cements its position as a leading supporter of Egyptian football and lays the foundation for a long-term collaboration with CAF to advance football across Africa.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Ora Developers as our partner for the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2024. It is encouraging to see local companies getting involved with CAF and supporting the development of football in the continent. The TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup is a world-class event that will be watched by millions of people in many parts of Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world.”

Haitham Abdelazim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement with CAF to sponsor TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup and his pride in the leadership of Egyptian clubs on the regional stage. He stated: "This partnership is a significant step that underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting sports in Egypt and elevating its status on the Arab, African, and international levels."

He added: "We aim to strengthen our role through this partnership as a key contributor to the development of football in Egypt and Africa, creating a positive and sustainable impact on the sports community. We are dedicated to continuing our support for local talent and expanding initiatives that develop the sports and personal skills of the youth. We believe that sports are not just a form of entertainment but a powerful tool for building a brighter future for Egypt and Africa."

Ora Developers Egypt is a major advocate for football in Egypt, contributing to the nurturing of local talent and providing both regional and global opportunities. In addition, Ora Developers Egypt is committed to empowerment initiatives through its Ora Empowers initiative, launched during the 2024 African Cup of Nations. This initiative aims to empower youth and provide development opportunities across Egypt by partnering with NGOs and civil society institutions in the fields of education and sports. The initiative also supported a select group of prominent Egyptian athletes across different sports.

About Ora Developers:

Ora Developers Group has a proven track record of creating beautiful environments that balance exceptional thinking with enduringly sensitive design in several markets such as London, Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt. Ora’s developments are living, breathing lifestyle destinations with a real sense of community spirit – bringing opportunity for all and offering a wide range of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

Ora Developers Egypt entered the Egyptian market in 2018 to become the first in the country to introduce park-side living with the sole vision of harnessing the natural beauty of Egypt’s extraordinary landscapes and managing the development process from conception to realization. In addition to the various residential development projects: ZED El Sheikh Zayed, ZED East, Pyramids Hills, Solana, and Silversands which is located on the North Coast, Ora Developers Group boasts leading investments in commercial real estate, office spaces, parks, sports, and recreational clubs, as well as hospitality.