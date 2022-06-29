Muscat: OQ Group has been the proud recipient of two awards at a conference held in Sheraton Oman on Wednesday. The awards were presented during a conference on “Digital Shift”, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Kamil bin Fahad Al Said, the Secretary General at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

The first award recognizes the company’s efforts in using technology in both Upstream and Downstream business of oil exploration and production. The second award was granted to honor OQ’s achievements as the best company to implement alternative energy strategies in the Sultanate of Oman for the year 2022.

Commenting on the awards, Maryam Al Shibani, Vice President of People, Technology, and Culture at OQ stated, “We are extremely proud to have received two awards that recognize all the efforts exerted by OQ Group in utilizing technology in both Upstream and Downstream processes of oil exploration and production, which has directly contributed to reducing oil production costs”.

“As a diversified energy group, OQ has been successful in integrating all its activities, right from exploration to operation and marketing. This has contributed to increasing oil production and embowering new assets by enhancing their operational efficiency in addition to the deployment of several digital initiatives such as block chain technology, she added.

“Winning the best company award for implementing alternative energy strategies for the year 2022 comes as a result of the efforts exerted by the Group in attracting investment and seeking partnership in hydrogen projects and other eco-friendly initiatives. The utilization of alternative energy resources has proved to be a promising area to position OQ as a leading integrated and sustainable energy company and a new avenue for sustained, long-term growth, she concluded.

The “Digital Shift” forum, which was organized by Oman Economic Review magazine of United Media Services, focuses on Artificial Intelligence technology, Cyber Security, and Information Technology. The event aims to encourage authorities and companies to keep pace with developments in modern technology, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

About OQ

OQ is a global integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries, that covers the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 60 countries worldwide. OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman.

