USA: OQ, the global integrated energy group, has been honoured with the prestigious ICF Coaching Impact Award by the International Coaching Federation (ICF). The award recognizes OQ's exceptional use of coaching to enhance organisational culture, attain remarkable objectives, empower staff, and drive national progress. Presented biennially to the foremost emerging organization, the award signifies the highest global coaching standards.

OQ's recognition applauds its dedication to human development, emphasising staff qualification and societal support through personal coaching. The group's executive management plays a pivotal role, fostering these initiatives to strengthen coaching programs. From 2021 to 2023, OQ coached 530 employees, trained 80 leaders to coach teams, and achieved a return on investment in coaching of around USD $500,000. With 1,775 coaching hours completed and 49 coaches trained, 6 are internationally accredited.

The positive impact of coaching and employment extended to the public and private sectors through the coaching programs.

OQ triumphed over a competitive field of over 100 international companies to secure the ICF Coaching Impact Award. Out of the 46 finalists, OQ emerged as the global leader in this category.

OQ's culture of continuous growth has thrived in partnership with Takatuf, its development collaborator. This collaboration has empowered leaders, trained employee cohorts, and guided fresh graduates towards International Coaching Federation accreditation.

Olivia Al Farsi, Vice President People and Culture said: ‘"Coaching is vital in Oman's evolving landscape and a crucial skill. At OQ, we invest in cultivating coaching expertise to reshape our culture, elevate business results, and strengthen adaptability. This milestone prompts us to extend coaching to teams for stronger internal and external ties, and to individuals to enhance career and family wellbeing."

