UAE: OQ, Oman’s global integrated energy group, has unveiled Luban LL-8446.21, an advanced rotomoulding-grade polymer designed to tackle critical water scarcity challenges. Launched at Arabplast 2025, this solution is tailored to meet the water and food storage needs of communities worldwide, particularly in regions facing severe resource shortages.

Providing Practical Solutions to a Global Challenge

Water scarcity is an escalating global crisis, with billions of people already impacted and the situation expected to worsen due to population growth and climate change. Luban LL-8446.21 offers a practical solution, enabling the production of durable water tanks. Designed for long-term use, this LLDPE grade provides long-term reliability in water-stressed regions.

“Water scarcity remains one of the most pressing challenges of our time, and Luban LL-8446.21 reflects our commitment to addressing this issue with solutions that benefit communities and industries,” said Abdul Rahman Al Tamtami, Vice President of Global Marketing at OQ.

Key Features supporting water security:

Rotomoulded articles produced from OQ Luban LL-8446.21 offer excellent environmental stress crack resistance (ESCR) and weatherability, making them a sustainable alternative to other materials. Key sustainability features include:

Durability: Designed for extended use in harsh environments, Luban LL-8446.21 ensures consistent performance, making it suitable for water tanks, agricultural storage, and other critical applications.

Designed for extended use in harsh environments, Luban LL-8446.21 ensures consistent performance, making it suitable for water tanks, agricultural storage, and other critical applications. Lower Carbon Footprint: Advanced processing features, such as reduced cooking times, enable significant energy savings for manufacturers, translating into reduced carbon emissions.

Energy Efficiency: Lightweight and resource-efficient, it reduces energy consumption during production, transport, and installation.

Lightweight and resource-efficient, it reduces energy consumption during production, transport, and installation. Food-Safe Applications: Meeting food contact safety standards, Luban LL-8446.21 supports secure storage of water, agricultural and food products essential for daily life.

Recyclability: Designed for ease of recovery and recycling, the product supports circular economy principles, minimizing its environmental footprint.

Recognized for Excellence: Oman Energy Association (OPAL) Best Practices Nomination

The combination of Luban LL-8446.21’s exceptional qualities and applications have earned OQ a nomination for the prestigious 2024 OPAL Best Practices Award. With over 100 customer approvals worldwide, the rotomoulding solution is quickly gaining recognition for its ability to address water and food security needs effectively. OPAL is a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing Oman's energy sector by promoting industry standards, safety, and human resource development.

“This OPAL nomination showcases the strong impact of Luban LL-8446.21 on both our business and the industries it serves,” said Sadiq Al Lawati, Managing Director of Polymer Marketing at OQ. “It is a testament to our dedication to providing sustainable and high value solutions to our customers.”

Broad Applications Beyond Water Storage

In addition to water tanks, Luban LL-8446.21 offers exceptional versatility, supporting applications such as traffic barriers and road cones, as well as durable consumer goods like cool boxes and children’s slides.

Innovation is part of OQ’s DNA and this includes driving product development projects from inception to launch. Already future cutting-edge rotomoulding solutions incorporating advanced materials such as 1-hexene are in development. These aim to further enhance the mechanical properties and environment stress-cracking resistance, ensuring broader application reach.

Driving Global Progress Through Sustainability

Luban LL-8446.21 reflects OQ’s commitment to sustainable development. Engineered using advanced Unipol PE technology, this product represents a leap forward in high value polymer solutions, providing both mechanical performance and environmental benefits.

OQ’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance and customer feedback ensures the continued development of cutting-edge products that drive progress in the polymer industry. As the company expands its rotomoulding portfolio, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver impactful solutions that align with global sustainability goals.

About OQ:

OQ is an energy investment group rooted in Oman and operating across 17 countries. The Group manages a diverse portfolio spanning the entire energy value chain, from oil and gas exploration and production to refining and distribution of end-user products to over 80 countries. Committed to sustainability, OQ leads Oman’s energy transition through investments in renewables and green hydrogen.

