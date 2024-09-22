The Offering will include a Category I offer for Institutional investors representing 40% of the total offer size, a sale to Anchor Investors representing 20% of the total offer size and a Category II offer for retail investors in Oman representing the remaining 40%.

The subscription price for the Category I offer will be between Bzs 370 and Bzs 390 per share, with the final price to be set through a bookbuilding exercise.

The subscription price for Omani Individuals[1] in the Category II offer to be set at a 10% discount to the final Category I subscription price. Therefore, the maximum subscription price for Omani Individuals in the Category II offer will be Bzs 351 per share, reflecting a 10% discount to the maximum Category I subscription price. The subscription price for Non-Omani Individuals in the Category II offer to be set at a maximum of Bzs 390 per share.

Six Anchor Investors – Al-Hosn Investment Company SAOC, Bank Dhofar SAOG, Mars Development and Investment LLC, Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC, Salim & Partners LLC, and Social Protection Fund - have irrevocably committed to severally subscribe for an aggregate of 20% of the Offering at the final subscription price, not exceeding Bzs 390 per share.

The Offering is expected to raise up to OMR 780 million (equivalent to USD 2,026 million) at the top of the price range, valuing OQEP at up to OMR 3,120 million (equivalent to USD 8,104 million), excluding any Category II discount.

The subscription periods open on 30 September 2024, with the Category I offer closing on 10 October 2024 and the Category II offer closing on 9 October 2024.

OQEP shares are expected to commence trading on the MSX on or around 28 October 2024, under the trading symbol ‘OQEP’.

Muscat, Oman: OQ Exploration and Production SAOG (under transformation) (“OQEP” or the “Company”) today announced the price range and details of the subscription periods for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) on the MSX. The prospectus has been approved by the Financial Services Authority (“FSA”) of the Sultanate of Oman.

On this occasion, Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, stated: "We are pleased with the Financial Services Authority's approval of the prospectus for the public offering of 25% of OQ Exploration and Production’s shares. This marks the largest IPO in Oman’s history and the first of its kind in the exploration and production sector. It follows the successful listings of Abraj Energy Services and OQ Gas Networks."

Ahmed Al-Azkawi, Chief Executive Officer of OQEP, commented: “We are delighted to announce the receipt of the Financial Services Authority Administrative Decision and the issuance of the Prospectus for the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP).

The Prospectus will provide our potential individual and institutional investors a comprehensive guide to the upcoming IPO and will include detailed information about our operations and OQEP’s exceptional track record in value creation, our financial performance, strategic vision and growth prospects. We are also proud that our offering has been certified as Shariah compliant.

Through the publication of the Prospectus, we offer the public a rare opportunity to invest in a leading Omani Oil and Gas explorer and producer in what is set to become the largest IPO in the country’s history.

We are also extremely pleased to have a strong compilation of reputed Omani institutions as Anchor investors.

We also highlight our commitment to transparency, sustainable practices and our continued endeavor to maximize shareholder value.”

Details of the Offer Price Range and Subscription Process

OQ SAOC (“OQ” or the “Selling Shareholder”) intends to offer 25% of OQEP’s total share capital. Immediately following the Offering, OQ will retain 75% shareholding in OQEP. The Company and the Selling Shareholder reserve the right to amend the size of the Offering at any time prior to the end of the subscription periods in their sole discretion, subject to applicable laws and the approval of the FSA.

All the shares being sold by the Selling Shareholder are existing ordinary shares of the Company, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the Offering, all of which will be paid to the Selling Shareholder. The Offering expenses will be paid by the Selling Shareholder.

The Offering will be conducted in the manner approved by the FSA and will be offered in a parallel offering as follows:

Category I Offer (Institutional): 800,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Category I applicants. The allocation of Offer Shares to Category I applicants shall be made on a proportionate basis relative to the application size for each applicant. Subscription price for the Category I offer will be between Bzs 370 and Bzs 390 per share, with the final price to be set through a bookbuilding exercise.

(Institutional): 800,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Category I applicants. The allocation of Offer Shares to Category I applicants shall be made on a proportionate basis relative to the application size for each applicant.

Anchor Investors (Institutional) : 400,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Anchor Investors, being 20% of the Offer. In this respect, the Company has received irrevocable commitments from the following anchor investors: Al-Hosn Investment Company SAOC, Bank Dhofar SAOG, Mars Development and Investment LLC, Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC, Salim & Partners LLC, and Social Protection Fund have, in aggregate irrevocably committed to subscribe for up to OMR 156 million in the Offering at the final subscription price, not exceeding Bzs 390 per share, subject to the terms contained in their respective anchor investment agreements. Al-Hosn Investment Company SAOC has committed to purchase 120,156,047 Offer Shares, Bank Dhofar SAOG has committed to purchase 20,806,242 Offer Shares, Mars Development and Investment LLC has committed to purchase 52,015,605 Offer Shares, Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC has committed to purchase 20,806,242 Offer Shares, Salim & Partners LLC has committed to purchase 26,007,802 Offer Shares, and Social Protection Fund has committed to purchase 160,208,062 Offer Shares.

(Institutional) 400,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Anchor Investors, being 20% of the Offer. In this respect, the Company has received irrevocable commitments from the following anchor investors:

Category II Offer (Retail): 800,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Category II applicants, being 40% of the Offer. The Category II Offer will be split equally into a large retail and small retail tranche, each being allocated 400,000,000 Offer Shares. Category II Applicants that apply for 28,600 or more Offer Shares will be deemed a Category II Applicant (large retail) and those that apply for 28,500 or fewer Offer Shares will be deemed a Category II Applicant (small retail). If the aggregate demand in Category II is greater than 40% of the Offer Shares, the FSA may decide that a minimum number of Category II Offer Shares be distributed equally among Category II Applicants (small retail) and the remaining Category II Offer Shares shall be allocated on a pro-rata basis. Applicants for Offer Shares in the Category II Offer can apply for a minimum of 500 Offer Shares and in multiples of 100 thereafter. The subscription price for the Omani Individuals1 in the Category II offer (regardless of whether they are a small retail or large retail applicant) will be set at a 10% discount to the final Category I subscription price. Therefore, the maximum subscription price for Omani Individuals in the Category II offer will be Bzs 351 per share, reflecting a 10% discount to the maximum Category I subscription price. The subscription price for Non-Omani Individuals in the Category II offer (regardless of whether they are a small retail or large retail applicant) who are Category II Applicants will be set at a maximum of Bzs 390 per share.

(Retail): 800,000,000 Offer Shares have been allocated for Category II applicants, being 40% of the Offer. The Category II Offer will be split equally into a large retail and small retail tranche, each being allocated 400,000,000 Offer Shares. Category II Applicants that apply for 28,600 or more Offer Shares will be deemed a Category II Applicant (large retail) and those that apply for 28,500 or fewer Offer Shares will be deemed a Category II Applicant (small retail). If the aggregate demand in Category II is greater than 40% of the Offer Shares, the FSA may decide that a minimum number of Category II Offer Shares be distributed equally among Category II Applicants (small retail) and the remaining Category II Offer Shares shall be allocated on a pro-rata basis. Applicants for Offer Shares in the Category II Offer can apply for a minimum of 500 Offer Shares and in multiples of 100 thereafter.

The Company has agreed in the Institutional Settlement Agreement to certain restrictions on its ability to issue, sell, transfer and otherwise deal in its Shares for a period of 365 days after the date of Admission, except in certain limited circumstances, unless otherwise agreed by the Joint Global Coordinators (such consent not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed). The Shares held by the Selling Shareholder following completion of the Offering shall be subject to a lock-up for a period of 365 days after the date of Admission, subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators. Pursuant to an agreement with each of the Anchor Investors, Shares purchased by the Anchor Investors are subject to a 365-day lock-up following the Listing Date.

Admission of the Shares to listing and trading on the MSX is expected to occur on or about 28 October 2024.

The completion of the Offering and Admission is subject to market conditions and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Dividend Policy

The Company has adopted a quarterly dividend distribution policy to pay dividends after the Offering.

The Company has a track record of robust and sustainable cashflow generation and intends to maintain a dividend policy designed to return substantially all of its distributable free cash flow after providing for growth opportunities and investments.

The Company expects to pay the first dividend distribution of approximately OMR 57.7 million (US$150 million) in or around December 2024 in respect of Q3 2024 and approximately OMR 57.7 million (US$150 million) in or around March 2025 in respect of Q4 2024, equivalent to an annualised dividend payment of approximately OMR 230.7 million (US$600 million).

Thereafter, for the next two financial years ending 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2026, the Company expects to pay quarterly dividends comprising: a base dividend equivalent to approximately OMR 230.7 million (US$600 million) per annum; and a performance linked dividend equal to 90% of expected free cash flow, plus net proceeds from any potential asset disposals minus the base dividend. For this purpose, “free cash flow” means net cash flow from operations minus capital expenditure (which includes any potential investments in oil and gas and the exercising of Government participation rights).

The Company expects to pay the performance-linked dividend over the next two subsequent quarters, beginning in respect of the first half results for 2025. For example, the first performance linked dividend (with respect to the first half results for 2025) is expected to be paid in two instalments in September 2025 and December 2025.

The Company has declared and paid a pre-IPO dividend in respect of the first half 2024 financial results of US$300 million.

The Company’s dividend policy is designed to reflect the Company’s expectation of strong cash flow and expected long-term earnings potential, while allowing the Company to retain sufficient capital to fund ongoing operating requirements and continued investment for long-term growth.

The Company’s ability to pay dividends is dependent on a number of factors, including the availability of distributable reserves, its capital expenditure plans and other cash requirements in future periods, as well as necessary corporate approvals.

Sharia Compliance

The Sharia Supervisory Board of Sohar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of Sohar International Bank SAOG, has issued a pronouncement confirming that, based on the circumstances as at the date of this pronouncement, in its view, the Offering is Sharia compliant and in accordance with pertinent principles of the AAOIFI Sharia standards.

Important Dates

Commencement of Management Roadshow (local/international) : 25 September 2024

: 25 September 2024 Date of listing and trading on MSX (expected): 28 October 2024



Category I Institutional Offer opening date: 30 September 2024 Offer closing date: 10 October 2024

Category II Retail Offer opening date: 30 September 2024 Offer closing date: 09 October 2024



HSBC, Natixis, OIB and Sohar International have been appointed as joint global coordinators (“Joint Global Coordinators”), and Sohar International has been appointed as issue manager (“Issue Manager”).

Full details of the Offering are available in the Prospectus under the Key Documents section on https://oqep.om/ipo.html, the International Offering Memorandum, as well as at the branches of the collection agents detailed below.

About Anchor Investors

Al Hosn Investment Company SAOC (HIC)

HIC is a prominent investment firm based in Oman that focuses on private equity and venture capital. The company aims to drive sustainable economic growth by investing in various strategic sectors while generating sustainable returns to its shareholders. HIC focuses on long-term strategic investments in sectors such as infrastructure, logistics, hospitality, energy, financial services and food processing.

Bank Dhofar SAOG

Bank Dhofar is a leading financial institution in Oman, offering a comprehensive range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of corporate, retail, SME and private banking customers. From personal financial facilities to working capital solutions, trade finance and transaction banking, the bank continues to focus on its customers through dedicated relationship-led banking.

With total assets of over OMR 4.8 billion as of 30 June 2024 and a network of 129 branches and over 360 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs and MFKs across Oman, Bank Dhofar is one of the fastest growing banks in Oman, with a strong presence in corporate banking, retail banking, treasury and project finance. Bank Dhofar ensures convenience and accessibility for its customers along with its commitment to best-in-class banking practices and customer service excellence has solidified its reputation as one of Oman’s top banks. Additionally, Bank Dhofar is dedicated to support the growth of the national economy.

Mars Development and Investment LLC

Mars Development and Investment LLC was established in 2017 as a wholly owned government investment company registered in Oman which invests across multiple asset classes and sectors both locally and internationally. The company is dynamic in its approach with the ultimate goal of generating direct and indirect value to Oman through knowledge transfer, technological advancement and socioeconomic development.

Oman National Investments Development Company SAOC (TANMIA)

TANMIA is an investment firm, established in 1998, that focuses on driving sustainable growth through investments in both public and private markets. Dedicated to fostering positive and lasting change in Oman’s economy, TANMIA aligns its efforts with the goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision. Jointly owned by the Social Protection Fund (SPF) and Oman Investment Authority (OIA), TANMIA manages its proprietary portfolio alongside clients' assets and manage both public and private equity funds. The firm’s Private Markets division focuses on direct investments mainly within Oman, while the Public Markets division manages mutual funds, client portfolios, and proprietary portfolios across the globe.

Salim & Partners LLC

Salim & Partners LLC (S&P) is the Omani Investment arm of the OOSC group. S&P invests across all investment asset classes in Oman and has interests in local equities, fixed income, private equity and hospitality assets. S&P has recently invested in Khazaen Fruit & Vegetables Central Market SAOC.

Oman Oilfields Supply Centre (OOSC) group, a leading Omani group of companies, was founded in 1975 to cater to the needs of Oman energy and industrial sectors. The group has transformed from a family enterprise into a well-diversified conglomerate under the leadership of Salim Hassan Macki.

Today, OOSC group operates in the areas of engineering and construction, oilfield services, real estate, healthcare, hospitality and industrial coating services. Its largest operating subsidiary is Special Technical Services LLC.

The Social Protection Fund

The Social Protection Fund is an independent financial and administrative entity, established by Royal Decree No. 33/2021, with its regulations issued by Royal Decree No. 50/2023. Its mission is to implement the provisions of the Social Protection Law and related legislation.

The Social Protection Fund is considered one of the largest investment entities in Oman. The Fund actively invests in regional and international markets and is a key investor in the local market, in both stocks and bonds. Additionally, the fund is a major participant in local projects and real estate developments. The fund also invests in international assets, including alternative investments and infrastructure.

-Ends-

About OQEP

OQEP is Oman’s largest pure-play oil and gas exploration and production company and its only upstream oil and gas operator wholly owned by the Government of Oman. It is a key part of global energy company OQ. Founded in 2009, the Company’s 655 employees (as of June 30, 2024) focus exclusively on the exploration, drilling, and extraction of oil and gas in the Sultanate. OQEP has a proven track record of growth, with production volumes increasing nearly 14 times by 2023 from the Company’s inception, and successful collaboration with leading international energy companies. The Company’s operations are closely aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 framework, driving Oman’s economic growth by maximising the use of its natural resources. Entrepreneurship and an ESG-centric perspective define the company’s strategy and its approach to new projects.

For more information about OQEP, please visit: www.oqep.om

[1] An individual who currently holds citizenship of the Sultanate of Oman, whether such citizenship has been granted by way of a specific Royal Decree or under the Omani Nationality Law promulgated by Royal Decree 38/2014, as amended.