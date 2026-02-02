United Arab Emirates – Optima Sports & Capital today announced the launch of its UAE-based sports and advisory platform, providing commercial representation, athlete management, talent development, and strategic consultancy services to clients operating across global sport.

The firm has been established to support brands, athletes, clubs, and organisations navigating the structural, commercial, and regulatory complexity of modern sport. Operating from the UAE, Optima Sports & Capital is positioned to serve international markets while maintaining a strong regional focus.

Optima Sports & Capital operates across four principal verticals:

Sports Sponsorship & Commercial Representation for brands, corporates, and rights holders

for brands, corporates, and rights holders Athlete Representation & Transfers , including player movement between clubs and long-term career management

, including player movement between clubs and long-term career management Grassroots Talent Identification & Development , supporting early-stage talent through funding and structured pathways

, supporting early-stage talent through funding and structured pathways Sports Consultancy, advising organisations on strategy, governance, and sustainable performance

Sachin Kerur, Chairman of Optima Sports & Capital, said:

“The UAE has become an increasingly important centre for international sport, offering both regional depth and global connectivity. We haven’t set out to build a conventional sports business. We are about doing things with intent – building from the UAE, working with the region, and focusing on impact and purpose as much as commercial success. We believe the future of sport belongs to organisations that think long-term and act responsibly. Optima Sports & Capital has been created to build long-term partnerships and deliver sustainable value. Our focus is on impact and purpose alongside commercial outcomes, rather than operating as a purely transactional business.”

Optima Sports & Capital will work selectively with partners aligned to its long-term, disciplined approach to value creation in sport.

