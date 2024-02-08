Next generation of MetaDefender Kiosks marked by new Kiosk Mini, Kiosk Stand, and first-of-its-kind integration with MetaDefender Sandbox and Media Firewall technologies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — OPSWAT, a leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce new advancements to its MetaDefender Kiosk product line.

In response to the escalating challenges faced by organizations in managing and handling threats originating from peripheral media such as USBs and bring-your-own-devices (BYOD), OPSWAT continues its commitment to innovation. The MetaDefender Kiosk is a testament to this, providing a solution for securing critical environments — now with even better options for customers.

"These product enhancements mark a significant step forward in the evolution of OPSWAT's MetaDefender Kiosk product line, addressing the dynamic challenges faced by organizations in securing critical environments,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO at OPSWAT. “The Kiosk Mini, Kiosk Stand, and first-of-its-kind integration with MetaDefender Sandbox and Media Firewall technologies, redefine accessibility and functionality, setting a new standard for OT cybersecurity.”

OPSWAT Kiosk Mini

Building on the success of last year's Mobile Kiosk, OPSWAT introduces the Kiosk Mini. The new form factor of the MetaDefender Kiosk addresses specific customer needs, designed to be more accessible, portable and versatile. It supports tabletop and rugged environments with compatibility across various media interfaces. With a built-in battery and lower barrier of entry, it makes peripheral media protection more flexible for a wider variety of use cases.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk Stand

Also unveiled today is the new OPSWAT MetaDefender Kiosk Stand. Informed by customer feedback and internal research, this new hardware supports VESA-mountable Kiosks and other VESA mountable devices. The three-bay Stand includes a secure HDD bay and supports various removable media types with a lockable key for more secure scans. This ensures peripheral media undergoes checks and is secured before entering a critical environment, aligning with global regulations and certifications.

First-of-its-Kind Integration with MetaDefender Sandbox and Media Firewall

A unique addition to the entire MetaDefender Kiosk product line is the integration with OPSWAT’s Sandbox technology — the first peripheral media scanning solution in the industry that enables adaptive threat analysis technology for zero-day malware detection, even in air-gapped areas without the installation of software on critical assets. Additionally, integration with MetaDefender Media Firewall enables policy enforcement with a no-touch solution and zero endpoint installation. With this, OPSWAT enables defense-in-depth peripheral media protection for critical environments.

To learn more about the MetaDefender Kiosk series, visit: https://www.opswat.com/products/metadefender/kiosk.

