Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI, its first proprietary AI-based threat detection engine for the MetaDefender™ Platform.

This AI-based innovation introduces a new category of capability within the MetaDefender Platform, a high-confidence predictive layer that works alongside existing detection and prevention engines to assess malicious intent before execution, driving greater efficiency across the platform. This enables organizations to act immediately, while minimizing the operational impacts of false positives.

“At OPSWAT, we've always believed that security begins with prevention, and the assumption that every file is malicious. The Predictive Alin AI Engine wasn't built to replace your security team; it was built to make them more effective and efficient,” said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. “By delivering machine-learning verdicts in milliseconds — before execution, before detonation — we cut through the noise and eliminate the hesitation that costs organizations the most. Our AI-native capabilities give security teams the trust and clarity they need to act with confidence, turning smarter detection into stronger decisions at the speed enterprises demand."

Precision-First AI Built for Real-World Operations

OPSWAT Predictive Alin AI is a machine learning-based static analysis engine that evaluates file structure, entropy patterns, and semantic relationships to predict whether a file will behave in a malicious way, without solely relying on signatures or runtime execution. It delivers sub-100-millisecond inference for most files, operates with a small memory footprint, and performs identically in online and offline deployments.

In an internal efficacy analysis, OPSWAT evaluated Predictive Alin AI, demonstrating:

99.99% precision in identifying safe files, validated across months of production traffic testing to minimize noise and false positives. When uncertain, the MetaDefender™ Platform triggers additional workflows and data handling for further assessment of data automatically reinforcing the defense-in-depth concept.

A measurable uplift in overall efficiency when added to multiengine deployments.

The results confirm that Predictive Alin AI currently performs best as a decision confidence layer within a multi-engine architecture, particularly in environments where false positives can disrupt operations, block critical workflows, or trigger costly response actions.

“Raw detection rate is not the same as operational value,” said Yiyi Miao, Chief Product Officer at OPSWAT. “Predictive Alin AI was engineered and evaluated with precision as the primary objective. When it fires, customers can have a high degree of confidence in that verdict, which is exactly what many enterprise environments need.”

Availability and Platform Integration

Predictive Alin AI adds a proprietary predictive capability alongside MetaDefender’s existing Metascan™ Multiscanning, Deep CDR™, and adaptive sandbox technologies. It is fully developed in-house by OPSWAT’s data science and R&D teams and trained on curated, privacy-safe datasets from MetaDefender Aether telemetry, OPSWAT Threat Intelligence, and Unit 515 research. The model is continuously refined using correlated feedback across OPSWAT’s ecosystem.

The engine is already deployed in customer environments worldwide and is particularly relevant for defense, government, manufacturing, and energy sectors operating under strict regulatory and connectivity constraints. Predictive Alin AI is available today via MetaDefender Core™ for Windows and Linux as well as MetaDefender Cloud™.

Read more about Predictive Alin AI or join our webinar.

About OPSWAT

For more than 20 years, OPSWAT has protected the world’s most critical infrastructure across IT, OT, ICS, cloud, and cross-domain environments. Trusted by governments, industrial operators, and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, OPSWAT delivers a prevention-first cybersecurity platform purpose-built for environments where availability, safety, and compliance are non-negotiable.

OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Platform includes more than 20 integrated products designed to secure diverse segments of critical networks, from endpoint and file security to secure patch management, unidirectional security gateways, cross-domain solutions, secure data transfer, and advanced threat prevention. The Platform combines Deep CDR™ technology, adaptive sandboxing, Alin AI-driven analysis and deterministic data flow controls into a unified architecture engineered specifically for operational technology and regulated environments.

Guided by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT prevents known, unknown, and AI-generated threats, zero-day attacks, and supply chain risks before they disrupt operations. Through OPSWAT Academy, the company also invests in global cybersecurity education and certification programs to strengthen IT and OT security expertise worldwide. Learn more at www.opswat.com.