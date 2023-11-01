Making a significant impact in the realm of 5G, Saudi Arabia garners noteworthy recognition in the latest findings. Within Group I, the commendable performances of Mobily and STC, two leading Saudi operators, have earned them the prestigious title of 5G Global Rising Stars. With remarkable year-on-year progress of 13.8% and 13.3%, respectively, in Opensignal users' 5G Games Experience from the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2023, these operators have demonstrated their commitment to enhancing the 5G landscape.

In a dynamic global environment where 5G networks are rapidly evolving, Opensignal's unveiling of the 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2023 report serves as a comprehensive resource, shedding light on the multifaceted experiences of mobile users worldwide while acknowledging the collective efforts of the mobile industry in shaping the future of 5G.

T-Mobile USA and Puerto Rico Lead the Way

T-Mobile USA and Puerto Rico have demonstrated outstanding performance in 5G Availability, achieving impressive scores of 56.1% and 65.3%, respectively, surpassing their competition in Groups I and II.

Speed Leaders of 5G

This year's speed leaders include Sweden's Telenor, Malaysia's Unifi, and South Korea's SK telecom, all offering the fastest average 5G Download Speeds in Group I. Telenor and Unifi share the title of 5G Global Winners with statistically tied scores. In Group II, SK telecom stands out as the sole 5G Global Winner, with other South Korean operators KT and LG U+ also acknowledged as 5G Global Leaders.

Ultimate Gaming and Video Excellence

Japanese SoftBank and Malaysian Digi secure the top position in Group I for 5G Games Experience, while Singapore's Singtel leads Group II. In 5G Video Experience, Sweden's Telenor and Tele2 emerge as Group I's 5G Global Winners, while fierce competition results in a nine-way tie for the top spot in Group II.

Notable Improvements

The Philippines' Globe and Denmark's Telia have marked significant enhancements in the 5G Games Experience, with Globe users in Group I observing the most substantial year-on-year increase, and Telia users in Denmark witnessing a notable advancement in Group II.

Brazilian 5G Progress

Brazilian operators showcase remarkable progress, with Vivo leading Group I with an astounding 829% surge in 5G Download Speed. In Group II, Singapore's StarHub takes the lead with a notable increase of 114%.

5G Availability Surges

TIM Brazil and 3 Denmark demonstrate the most significant improvements in 5G Availability across their respective groups, showcasing remarkable leaps forward in this key area.

The Opensignal 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2023 report provides invaluable insights into the global state of 5G networks, recognizing the achievements of leading operators and their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional 5G experiences.

