Saudi Arabia lags behind in regional reliability assessments.

Jeddah: The Opensignal, a globally acclaimed authority on mobile network experiences, in its Global Reliability Experience Report, found that mobile users valued reliable network services more than faster speeds, and considered reliability second only to cost, whereas Denmark has topped the list in reliability while Japan and South Korea tied for the second place.

Opensignal analyzed the reliability of mobile networks as experienced by mobile users across nearly 40 mobile markets worldwide and is based on a 100-1000 point scale. The Opensignal Global Reliability Experience Report provides valuable insights into the critical role of network reliability in shaping user experiences across diverse markets worldwide.

According to the report, Türkiye leads as the top-performing market in the Middle East and North Africa region, boasting an impressive score of 886 points, with Oman closely trailing at 873 points. However, Saudi Arabia lags behind significantly with a score of 745 points, indicating a notable gap compared to its regional counterparts. (You can check the full report here: https://www.opensignal.com/2024/02/08/the-opensignal-global-reliability-experience-report)

Meanwhile, in North America, users in the United States experience the most dependable mobile services, scoring 878 points, slightly edging out their Canadian counterparts. Over in Latin America, Chile takes the lead with an impressive score of 843 points, surpassing Brazil's 824 points.

The report ranks Singapore as the Southeast Asian leader in mobile service reliability, followed by Thailand and Indonesia. East Asia dominates the global top 10 with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan leading the way. In Europe, Scandinavia and France excel, while Italy tops the region with Germany close behind. Notably, the report reveals that network reliability is nearly as important as cost for consumers choosing mobile carriers, with 19% prioritizing it in their decision.

Impact of Market Growth

Markets experiencing rapid growth in mobile customers tend to exhibit lower Reliability scores. This trend is attributed to operators struggling to expand network infrastructure at a pace that matches the increasing demands of a growing customer base.

Speed vs. Reliability

The study revealed that beyond 50 Mbps, faster speeds have minimal impact on improving reliability. The influence of average download speeds on Reliability Experience scores diminishes after reaching a certain threshold, highlighting the nuanced relationship between speed and reliability.

The report observed a declining correlation between average overall download speeds and Reliability Experience scores. It revealed that as Download Speed Experience scores rise, Reliability Experience scores exhibit accelerated growth, particularly up to an average download speed of 25Mbps. However, beyond this threshold, the rate of increase in Reliability Experience diminishes, even as Download Speed Experience reaches 50Mbps. This suggests that the influence of faster speeds on reliability becomes less pronounced beyond this point.

User-Centric Approach

Opensignal, in the report, unveiled a seminal approach to measuring mobile network reliability, prioritizing user experience. Bypassing the limitations of solely tracking outages, their methodology incorporates real-world challenges like signal strength, data connectivity, and task completion, offering a more accurate picture of how users experience the network. This user-centric approach empowers consumers to make informed choices about their mobile carriers, ensuring a truly reliable and seamless experience.

