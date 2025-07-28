Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi real estate sector delivered outstanding performance in the first half of 2025, with the total real estate transaction value increasing by 39 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The total value reached AED51.72 billion, up from AED37.2 billion last year, according to data released by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

The number of property transactions increased by 12 per cent, reaching 14,167 deals, reflecting accelerated market activity underpinned by notable increases in sales, purchases, and mortgage transactions.

Sales and purchases transactions grew 32 per cent in value, reaching AED32.69 billion through 7,964 transactions, while mortgage transactions recorded a significant 52 per cent increase in value, amounting to AED19.03 billion through 6,204 deals.

The first half of the year witnessed increased interest from international investors. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) transactions reached 890, a 3.3 per cent increase in total value, amounting to AED3.38 billion. The number of nationalities who invested grew to 85, up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, underscoring the growing global confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

The market attracted strong interest from investors from major and emerging economies including Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Kazakhstan and the United States, which reflects Abu Dhabi’s position as a global investment hub that combines economic stability with high-quality opportunities.

In terms of transaction values by area, Saadiyat Island maintained its lead at more than AED9.1 billion, followed by Yas Island at AED5.86 billion, and Al Bahia at AED3.98 billion. Other locations that recorded strong transactions included Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Reem Island, Al Riyadh City, and Khalifa City, highlighting the broad geographic spread of real estate activity across the emirate.

Eng Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: “The first-half performance reflects the growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, from both global and national investors, reflected in the sustained growth in transaction values and continued increase in foreign investment.

“The recent launch of high-quality projects has further energised the market and opened doors to attractive investment opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a leading destination for sustainable real estate investment. Additionally, the initiatives ADREC recently launched and the facilitations it offered, including automation of a large number of processes and services, had a pivotal role in reaching this achievement, through streamlining the investor’s journey, accelerating transactions and enhancing transparency.”

ADREC continues to advance its legislative framework and enhance the user experience in line with the emirate’s economic ambitions, strengthening its regional and global competitiveness.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) officially launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

