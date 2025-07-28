Dubai, UAE: Retail pioneer ‘Union Coop’ has expanded its presence to 30 branches across Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to smart retail, community service, and local economic support.

The CEO Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi stated that the expansion reflects the Coop’s dedication to offering innovative, high-quality shopping experiences while staying close to the community. “Our growth is guided by a focus on quality, sustainability, and digital transformation,” he said.

Union Coop continues to prioritize local sourcing, offering over 6,000 locally made products, and maintaining strong partnerships with Emirati farmers, fishermen, and suppliers. Fresh produce is delivered directly from 25 UAE farms, alongside locally sourced fish and meat.

All branches are equipped with smart technologies and inclusive features, ensuring accessibility for all, including People of Determination and senior citizens.

Al Hashemi emphasized that Union Coop’s growth is not just about expansion, but about supporting the national economy and promoting social responsibility.