Customers to complete the account opening process in a few minutes, saving them time and effort

Muscat: Building on the success of the Dhofar Islamic digital onboarding service via the app launched last year; new customers now will get a debit card without issuance fee instantly when opening a Mudarabah Savings and High yield Savings Accounts at their convenience, following few easy steps. Dhofar Islamic continues to offer innovative banking solutions within its mobile banking application that meet the various financial requirements of customers, with exclusive features and added value benefits.

Dhofar Islamic is constantly working to improve the features and services of the app to meet and exceed the needs of customers. The app enables users to complete the account opening process in just few minutes, saving them time and effort and enhancing their banking experience with Dhofar Islamic.

Customers willing to open a new Mudarabah Savings Account or High yield Savings Accounts may download Dhofar Islamic Mobile Banking App, which is available for both iOS and Android smart devices, and follow the steps. In addition to the account opening, users may follow-up on the status of their application through Dhofar Islamic mobile App. This option is available for all Omani and non-Omani residents of the Sultanate of Oman.

Dhofar Islamic innovative Mobile Banking App is a full-fledged smart banking platform designed thoroughly with the utmost attention to detail to offer 24/7 convenience to users at their fingertips. New services and features are introduced constantly to give customers the ultimate banking experience they deserve. The App is highly secure and is periodically enhanced with more safety and security measures. Dhofar Islamic mobile banking app is available on Android and IOS devices, with enabled face recognition, fingerprint login, and Touch ID. It encompasses many self-services, including viewing credit card PIN and revising the monthly payment percentage through the mobile banking app, and many more.

Customers can avail these exclusive Sharia compliant benefits at any of Dhofar Islamic branches. To learn more about Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar; visit the nearest branch, check out the official page www.dhofarislamic.com/ or call 24775777 for further inquiries.