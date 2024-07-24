DUBAI – The recent impact by the CrowdStrike saga on global transport and logistics, heat waves across the globe, along with supply chain bottlenecks in the Red Sea and elsewhere, have shown open trade routes are vital secure the safe supply of pharmaceuticals to all parts in the Gulf region world, says Pharmapreneur Hari Chereddi, CEO, HRV Global LifeSciences, & NewHorizon Global Pharma. A global pharma company with offices in 6 locations across the world, in India, Dubai, Lithuania, Switzerland, Türkiye & USA.

“While we are still far away from a black swan event, the persistent road blocks towards smooth trade should be addressed by policy makers across the globe”, says Hari Kiran Chereddi, CEO, HRV Global LifeSciences, which runs global operations through its hubs in India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye, Switzerland, and the U. S. The 19th of July 2024 U. S. software firm CrowdStrike updated its cloud-based software and the update had a defect that caused approximately 8.5 million Microsoft Windows devices to stop functioning, impacting banks, airlines, and media firms across the globe, shall be taken as a lesson. Hari explained “while we have not seen major disruptions in our sector, correspondingly we have been making large investments in security of systems and information, and we adopt industry best practices.”

International trade routes are crucial for the health industry for several reasons, Hari points out:

Access to Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies: Many countries rely on international trade to acquire essential medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, and supplies that may not be produced domestically or are more cost-effective to import. Trade routes ensure a steady supply chain of these critical healthcare products. Research and Development Collaboration: Global trade facilitates collaboration in medical research and development (R&D). Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and universities often collaborate across borders to develop new treatments, drugs, and medical technologies. Trade connections, especially in parts of the world marked by geopolitical uncertainty, enable the exchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise necessary for these advancements. Economic Efficiency: International trade allows countries to specialize in producing certain medical goods more efficiently, either due to lower production costs, expertise, or access to specific resources. This efficiency lowers overall costs and improves affordability and availability of healthcare products worldwide. Emergency Response and Preparedness: During health emergencies, such as during heat waves in the Middle East, the Mediterranean region such as pandemics or natural disasters, international trade routes are essential for quickly mobilizing medical aid, humanitarian supplies, and personnel to affected regions. This rapid response can mitigate the impact of crises and save lives. Regulatory Harmonization and Quality Assurance: Trade agreements often include provisions for standardizing regulations and ensuring the quality and safety of healthcare products traded internationally. This harmonization helps maintain high standards of healthcare delivery globally. Innovation and Adaptation: Access to international markets encourages innovation in healthcare (based on AI, robotics, autonomous aerial vehicles, or the Internet of Things), as companies strive to meet diverse consumer needs and regulatory requirements across different countries. This innovation leads to the development of new treatments, diagnostics, and healthcare delivery models.

International trade routes and the IT behind are indispensable for the health industry by supporting the global flow of medical goods, fostering innovation and collaboration, and enhancing the resilience of healthcare systems worldwide. “We have to continue to learn from the last pandemic and from the recent impact by CrowdStrike and ensure access to healthcare is available and accessible to all, especially in these challenging times”, concludes CEO Hari. ***

About HRV Global Life Sciences & NewHorizon Global Pharma -

To empower our customers everywhere by working with and for them and deliver to them a unique combination of profitable and usable best practices and capabilities to maintain quality and continually improve their product offerings.

HRV Global Life Sciences & New Horizon Global Pharma is a leading manufacturer, seller & market expansion company for a wide range of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Advanced Pharma Intermediates, Pellets, Food Grade Chemicals, Food Additives and Food Ingredients across the world.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, the company has presence in 5 other global locations – Switzerland, Lithuania, UAE, Türkiye & USA.

Our product quality, regulatory compliant manufacturing and customer relationships have helped us to strengthen our competitive position with many clientele worldwide.

Please learn more about HRV Global LifeSciences: https://hrvglobal.com & NewHorizon Global Pharma: https://nhgpharma.com

Media

Contact/Interview requests

Mr. Gerard A-Fil

Proxima Strategies

Phone: +971 58 274 3197, Dubai, UAE

gerard@proximastrategies.com