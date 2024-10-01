Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait has announced the launch of a refreshed version of its mobile app, designed to provide customers with a faster, easier, and more personalized experience. The update brings a variety of new features aimed at simplifying mobile service management, offering seamless usability for both tech enthusiasts and everyday customers alike.

A Fresh Look for a Better Experience

The app now boasts a modern, intuitive interface that streamlines navigation. Whether users are checking their balance, managing accounts, or exploring the latest offers, the refreshed design provides an effortless and enjoyable experience.

Smart Usage Tracking

The revamped app introduces smart usage tracking, enabling customers to monitor their data, call minutes, and SMS usage visually. This feature allows users to better manage their plans and avoid unexpected overages, ensuring they stay informed about their daily, weekly, or monthly consumption.

Multi-Number Management Made Easy

Managing multiple Ooredoo numbers is now simpler than ever. Users can switch between numbers seamlessly and control all their lines from a single dashboard, making the app especially useful for those managing family accounts or multiple business lines.

Lightning-Fast Payments and eSIM Activation

The revamped app offers fast, secure bill payments and recharges. Additionally, eSIM activation is now available in just 20 seconds—one of the fastest setups on the market—eliminating the need for a physical SIM card.

Nojoom Rewards, Auto-Payments, and Enhanced eShop

Ooredoo has also improved its Nojoom loyalty program integration, allowing customers to easily earn and redeem points with over 100 partners. The new auto-payment feature ensures bills are paid on time, while the enhanced eShop offers a seamless shopping experience for devices, plans, and add-ons—all from within the app.

Roaming and Personalized Offers

Frequent travelers will appreciate the app's simplified roaming management, allowing users to activate and manage roaming services effortlessly. Additionally, the app's new personalized offer feature provides tailored recommendations based on user habits, ensuring customers receive the best options for their needs.

24/7 In-App Support

To further enhance the customer experience, Ooredoo has introduced 24/7 in-app support. Whether users need help with troubleshooting, FAQs, or live chat, assistance is always just a tap away.

Available Now!

The new Ooredoo app is available for download on iOS and Android platforms, packed with features that make mobile service management faster, easier, and more personalized.

For more information, visit Ooredoo's website Ooredoo.com.kw or download the app today to experience the upgrade firsthand.