Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has announced the launch of Ooredoo Flow, a state-of-the-art location analytics and intelligence solution, powered by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT)'s TASMU Platform. The platform is designed to enhance strategic capabilities and improve operational efficiency for businesses across Qatar.

Ooredoo Flow Platform, is designed to meet the unique demands of Qatar's evolving market, offering businesses valuable insights while maintaining a strong focus on privacy and data security. The platform provides organisations with anonymised, aggregated data through the broad coverage of Ooredoo network using its 4G and 5G services. Such data contribute to ensuring a clearer understanding of key demographic trends, such as age, gender, and commuting patterns. This information empowers businesses to make informed decisions to better serve their customers without compromising individual privacy.

By leveraging TASMU Platform, Ooredoo Flow processes over 200 million data points daily, capturing data from more than 4.3 million unique devices, adhering to the highest ethical standards and fully complying with Qatari laws and regulations.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented on the launch, saying, "We are delighted to introduce Ooredoo Flow, powered by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology's TASMU Platform, a groundbreaking platform that provides businesses in Qatar with data-driven insights to refine their strategies, improve customer satisfaction and drive growth. Our collaboration with MCIT ensures that Ooredoo Flow is not only a smart and secure solution, but also a crucial tool for advancing our nation's digital transformation".

H.E. Mrs. Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT, said, “­­­­­­­We are thrilled to present Ooredoo Flow, powered by MCIT’s TASMU Platform, in collaboration with Ooredoo, offering a groundbreaking approach to enhanced urban planning and crowd monitoring. This innovative technology is designed to provide a smarter, more efficient way to business analysis with near real-time monitoring and analysis, aligning with our commitment to adopt latest smart technologies and boost digital transformation. We are confident that this will set a new standard in Qatar technology.”

The introduction of Ooredoo Flow, powered by TASMU Platform, further highlights the company's enduring commitment to innovation and its role in empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology. By offering tools that enhance efficiency, security, and sustainability, Ooredoo continues to lead the way in Qatar's thriving digital future.

