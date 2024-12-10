Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the School Olympic Program as its Official Telecommunications Partner for its 18th edition. This collaboration, which was formalised during a signing ceremony, underscores Ooredoo’s steadfast commitment to nurturing youth talent and promoting sports across the country.

The 18th edition of the School Olympic Program, which began on October 8th, features 19 sports for boys and girls, reflecting its significant expansion and growing impact on Qatar’s youth communities, as it paves the way for a more active and healthy generation. Notably around 300 Qatari participants are taking place in this year’s programme, showcasing the growing enthusiasm and talent within the local community.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the School Olympic Program commented on this partnership by saying: "We highly appreciate the efforts of Ooredoo in supporting and sponsoring sporting events in Qatar, and we are pleased to sign this partnership agreement, making Ooredoo the Official Telecommunications Partner for the School Olympic Program."

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of PR, CSR, and Sponsorship at Ooredoo Qatar said: "We are proud to partner with the School Olympic Program, a cornerstone initiative that nurtures Qatar’s young athletes and contributes to the growth of sports in the country. At Ooredoo, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that align with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to the development of youth and community sports."

By aligning with the School Olympic Program, Ooredoo continues its legacy of supporting sporting excellence in Qatar. This partnership further highlights Ooredoo’s role in enabling the nation’s future by connecting communities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and investing in initiatives. Furthermore, the participation of around 300 Qataris is a testament to the programme’s success in inspiring the next generation of athletes and fostering national pride.

