Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator, is proud to serve as the Official Telecom Sponsor of the 8th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability & Impact (ESI 2025), being held at Qatar University from 9–11 November 2025.

Organised by the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University, this year’s theme, “Frontier Technologies for Resilient Economies,” is highlighting how technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, and Quantum Computing are shaping sustainable growth and long-term resilience.

As Official Telecom Sponsor, Ooredoo is ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the event, providing participants with reliable communications that supported discussions, research presentations, and networking opportunities.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said:

“Our sponsorship of ESI 2025 reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to enabling dialogue on the future of technology and sustainability. We are proud to support a platform that unites global experts to collaborate, share knowledge, and inspire innovation—values that are central to Ooredoo’s mission and aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Prof. Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University and Chair of ESI, stated:

“We are delighted to welcome Ooredoo as the Official Telecom Sponsor of ESI 2025. Their support reflects the vital role that partnerships between industry and academia play in driving innovation and sustainability. Seamless digital connectivity is key to enabling meaningful global dialogue on the technologies shaping our shared future, and Ooredoo’s contribution has truly elevated this year’s conference experience.”

The Entrepreneurship for Sustainability & Impact (ESI) conference, hosted annually by The College of Business & Economics at Qatar University, is recognised as one of the leading forums in the MENA region for advancing research and practice in entrepreneurship, innovation, and organisational excellence.

Ooredoo’s sponsorship of ESI 2025 reaffirms its role as Qatar’s trusted digital partner, supporting platforms that bring global experts together, enable knowledge exchange, and drive innovation for a more sustainable future.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa