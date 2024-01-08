Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecom provider, proudly announces its newly upgraded Visitor SIM offerings for international guests. These SIMs are specially designed for the influx of international visitors coming to Doha, not only to explore its rich culture and sights but also to enjoy the busy football season ahead.

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM, now with 5GB of local data, up from 2GB, remains priced at just QR 35. It includes 25 local minutes and is valid for 7 days. The Visitor SIM Pro, ideal for those seeking unparalleled connectivity, is priced at only QR 150. It offers 20GB of local data, along with 400 local minutes, 75 international minutes, and QR 30 of credit, valid for 30 days.

Available at convenient locations in Hamad International Airport, including the Qatar Duty-Free at Baggage collection area, Ooredoo kiosks at Exits 2, 3, and 4, as well as Day2Day Store in the Arrivals Hall. They can also be purchased at selected locations at the Abu Samra border and will help ensure that visitors stay connected effortlessly during their stay in Qatar.

Ooredoo’s commitment to upgrading guests’ stays in Qatar with its Visitor SIM offerings aligns perfectly with the company’s enduring mission of upgrading everyone’s world through the use of technology to provide better experiences for locals and tourists alike. The newly announced increase in data allowances, without an increase in price, positions Ooredoo’s Visitor SIMs as an ideal choice for comprehensive and cost-effective mobile connectivity during any trip to Qatar.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Instagram: instagram.com/OoredooQatar/

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

X: @OoredooQatar

Website: ooredoo.qa