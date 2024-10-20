Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider is thrilled to announce a significant technological evolution aimed at transforming workforce productivity, enhancing business efficiency, and delivering unparalleled value to its employees and customers. In collaboration with Microsoft, Ooredoo Qatar is introducing innovative productivity tools designed to streamline operations, empower teams, and drive transformative growth.

By integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) driven productivity solutions such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Power Platform, Ooredoo Qatar is enabling its workforce to collaborate more effectively, make faster, data-driven decisions, and manage day-to-day tasks seamlessly. These tools will not only drive Ooredoo’s internal transformation but will also enhance the services provided to its customers.

Committed to accelerating automation and innovation, Ooredoo Qatar leverages advanced productivity platforms to rapidly develop low-code applications, automate workflows, and gain critical insights from data. This approach significantly reduces the time spent on manual, repetitive tasks, and enhances business agility, enabling Ooredoo Qatar to swiftly respond to customer needs and the ever changing market dynamics.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, Ooredoo Qatar is going to modernize its customer engagement channels, including contact centers, through the utilization of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI services. This will leverage AI-powered solutions to deliver a more intelligent, responsive, and personalized customer experience, aligning with Ooredoo's Qatar vision of excellence in customer service.

Reflecting on this groundbreaking collaboration, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, stated: "Our partnership with Microsoft marks a transformative milestone in our digital journey. By integrating cutting-edge productivity solutions, we are enhancing our operational efficiency and empowering our teams to deliver unprecedented value to our customers. This is a clear demonstration of our commitment to innovation, agility, and customer-centricity."

Echoing this sentiment, Lana Khalaf, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar stated: "At Microsoft, we are committed to empowering organizations like Ooreedoo to enhance workforce productivity through our innovative solutions. By leveraging the power of AI, we enable employees to work smarter, not harder, and achieve more in less time. AI-driven tools streamline workflows, provide valuable insights, and foster collaboration, ultimately driving efficiency and innovation in the workplace. Our partnership with Ooredoo exemplifies how technology can transform business operations and create a more productive and agile workforce."

With multiple AI initiatives in the pipeline, Ooredoo Qatar and Microsoft are exploring new frontiers in digital engagement, further cementing their joint commitment to technological advancement.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

