As the Holy Month of Ramadan draws to a close, Ooredoo Qatar reflects on its impactful array of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities designed to embody the spirit of generosity and support for our community. Under the theme of 'Endless Giving,' Ooredoo has actively engaged in numerous initiatives, emphasising the company's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families throughout Qatar.

One of the highlights of this year's Ramadan campaign was their partnership with Rafeeq al Khair to distribute Iftar meals to those most in need. Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, along with other senior leadership members, personally participated, underscoring the significance Ooredoo places on leadership involvement in community service. Their hands-on participation throughout their charitable efforts inspired both employees and the wider community, reinforcing the company’s long-held values of unity and empathy.

In line with its mission to support health awareness and sportsmanship, Ooredoo sponsored several key athletic events, including the Ekbis Volleyball Championship, the Al Kass Ooredoo Padel Tournament, and the Neshan Ooredoo Ramadan Shooting Championship 2024. These sponsorships are part of Ooredoo’s broader aims to promote physical wellness and bring people together through the power of sports.

Further deepening its commitment to community service, the leading telco hosted a Suhoor gathering for the Orphan Care Center “Dreama,” offering moments of joy and togetherness for the children. This event was just one of the many initiatives undertaken by Ooredoo during the month to support and nurture the well-being of society's most vulnerable members.

This year's campaign also featured collaborations with local charities, including Qatar Charity, Qatar Red Crescent, Education Above All, Silatech, and Qatar Cancer Society, with Ooredoo empowering its customers to contribute by donating over Nojoom Points to these vital causes.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR for Ooredoo Qatar, commented, "This Ramadan, our inspiring journey of 'Endless Giving' allowed us to reach out and make a significant impact across the community. Our senior leadership's direct involvement in projects like Rafeeq al Khair symbolises our deep-rooted commitment to serving and uplifting the community, reflecting the essence of what we stand for at Ooredoo."

Ooredoo remains committed to its role as a leading telecommunications provider and a responsible corporate citizen, dedicated to enriching Qatar’s diverse community not just during Ramadan, but throughout the year.

