Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is honoured to be named the Official Telecom Partner of ConteQ Expo 2024. This groundbreaking exhibition and conference, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’, will be held from 16 to 18 September at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

ConteQ Expo 2024 will spotlight the latest advancements in the construction and services industries, featuring over 60 industry experts who will address key topics such as automated construction, autonomous vehicles, data sovereignty, and risk management.

This innovative event is expected to draw a distinguished audience of investors, scholars, NGOs, and government officials, providing a platform to explore the transformative power of technology in enhancing productivity, delivery, quality, and regulatory compliance.

Director of PR, Partnership and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari commented, stating, “We are proud to be the official Telecom Partner of this year’s ConteQ Expo 2024, a significant event that brings together industry leaders to showcase Qatar’s achievements in these vital sectors. The focus on sustainable growth, cutting-edge solutions, and digital transformation aligns perfectly with Ooredoo’s mission to drive a digitally empowered, future for Qatar”.

Ooredoo Business will have a significant presence at ConteQ Expo 2024 with a prominent booth showcasing a comprehensive range of innovative products and services across three key focus areas: Smart Solutions, Enterprise Connectivity, and Digital Technologies. The booth will feature advanced IoT applications, including Fleet Management, Smart Lighting, and Waste Management, all designed to enhance operational efficiency.

Visitors can explore cutting-edge collaboration tools like Cloud Phone and IdeaHub, as well as state-of-the-art mobile technologies such as Tetra, Push To Talk, and 5G Connectivity. Also on display will be robust fixed solutions like 5G Fixed Wireless Access, and Multi-Cloud Local Connect, alongside comprehensive cloud & security offerings, including DDoS protection and Security Operations Centre, tailored to meet the ever-evolving demands of modern enterprises.

This Partnership further strengthens Ooredoo Qatar’s track record of promoting innovation and accelerating digital transformation in Qatar, building on initiatives such as its recognition by Qatar Development Bank (QDB) as a key institutional investor.

