Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo announced a strategic partnership with Rafay Systems to deliver an enterprise-grade, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing to organizations across the country, building on its recent deployment of NVIDIA AI infrastructure in Qatar,.

This collaboration enables enterprises to build, train, and deploy AI and GenAI applications faster and more securely, all within Qatar’s sovereign AI cloud. From banks running real-time fraud detection to hospitals adopting AI diagnostics locally to energy firms using predictive maintenance, organizations in Qatar can now access the compute power, generative AI models, and tools they need—without compromising data sovereignty.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said:

“Our partnership with Rafay brings the power of GPU-accelerated AI directly into the hands of Qatar’s businesses. Customers can now tap into secure, on-demand AI infrastructure that shortens time-to-innovation while keeping data fully sovereign. It’s another milestone in Ooredoo’s mission to fuel Qatar’s digital economy.”

Through Rafay’s platform, Ooredoo’s enterprise customers gain self-service access to GPU resources, AI tools, and model workbenches for training, fine-tuning, and deploying AI and GenAI applications. The platform includes built-in governance, cost transparency, and full compliance support, ensuring enterprises can safely innovate within Qatar’s borders.

In addition, Ooredoo—in partnership with Rafay—will now offer:

- NVIDIA NIM microservices for inferencing and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) delivery

- NVIDIA Blueprints for rapid AI deployment and workload optimization

- NVIDIA NeMo microservices, enabling developers to easily build and customize foundation models, including the NVIDIA Nemotron open model family.

These NVIDIA technologies are natively supported within the Rafay Platform, allowing Rafay partners and customers such as Ooredoo to deliver these capabilities out of the box—without additional integration or infrastructure work.

Haseeb Budhani, Co-Founder & CEO at Rafay, said:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ooredoo Qatar to bring GPU PaaS and NVIDIA-powered AI capabilities to regional enterprises. Because the Rafay Platform natively integrates NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, and NVIDIA Blueprints Ooredoo customers can instantly deploy, scale, and operate AI models and applications with full sovereignty and efficiency.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

