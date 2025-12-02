Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has signed a landmark agreement with Oracle to deploy Oracle Alloy, a next-generation sovereign cloud and AI platform that will accelerate digital transformation across the country’s public and private sectors.

Oracle Alloy is a comprehensive cloud infrastructure platform that enables Ooredoo to run its own sovereign, fully branded cloud with the same capabilities as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It delivers complete control over data, governance, and operations while providing access to OCI’s broad portfolio of cloud and AI services. Designed for regulated markets, Oracle Alloy enables Ooredoo to offer secure, compliant, hyperscale cloud and AI services directly from its national data centres.

Through this partnership, Ooredoo will introduce a fully in-country private cloud that offers enhanced data sovereignty, local processing, and enterprise-grade performance. Equipped with integrated AI and GPU capabilities, the platform will support modern, data-intensive, and AI-driven workloads while meeting the stringent requirements of sectors such as government, energy, finance, and healthcare.

Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “This partnership marks a major milestone in Ooredoo’s journey to becoming Qatar’s leading provider of sovereign cloud and AI solutions. Bringing Oracle Alloy to Qatar empowers government entities and highly regulated industries to innovate with confidence, combining world-class cloud performance with full compliance to national data policies. This initiative directly supports Qatar’s digital transformation agenda and reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready digital ecosystem for the nation.”

By deploying Oracle Alloy, Ooredoo strengthens its leadership in cloud innovation, accelerating Qatar’s national priorities and meeting the evolving needs of its enterprise customers. The agreement positions Ooredoo among the first operators in the region to provide a fully sovereign, locally delivered hyperscale cloud, aligned with Qatar’s digital economy priorities and Qatar National Vision 2030.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

