Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enhance the Managed Security Services (MSS) it provides to its B2B customers. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions in collaboration with one of the world's leading technology service providers.

The ceremony featured the presence of senior executives from both organizations, including Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra, and Ram Ramachandran, Sr. Vice President – India, Middle East, and Africa Business at Tech Mahindra. This exclusive partnership with Tech Mahindra, who took over Ooredoo’s Managed Security Services platform in April 2024, has already shown significant success in scaling and managing the cyber security needs of business customers in Qatar.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, stated: “Our partnership with Tech Mahindra is a testament to our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge security solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Qatar. Together, we aim to enhance the security and resilience of our B2B customers by leveraging Tech Mahindra’s global experience and expertise in advanced cybersecurity services.”

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President - India, Middle East, and Africa business, Tech Mahindra, said, "In today's interconnected world, securing our customer's digital assets is more critical than ever. Our partnership with Ooredoo is a strategic move to address this pressing need across the IMEA markets. Through our combined efforts, we focus on leveraging our global expertise to ensure that customers' security needs are met, and a new benchmark is set for security services across the region."

With over 20 years of experience serving Fortune 500 clients, Tech Mahindra brings an extensive portfolio of services, including Security Operations Center (SOC) management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Cloud Security, and advanced solutions like Endpoint Security, Zero Trust Platforms, and Threat Intelligence.

For more information on the Managed Security Services offered through this partnership, please visit https://www.ooredoo.qa/web/ar/business/ict-solutions/managed-security/

