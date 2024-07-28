Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Money is excited to announce the addition of a new digitally inclusive feature to its app, catering specifically to the needs of its Filipino customers. Developed in collaboration with its strategic technology partner, DT One, the app now enables users to directly pay their contributions to the Philippines Social Security System (SSS).

DT One is a leading B2B provider of non-cash micropayments and prepaid digital value services. The products offered through their platform include mobile top-ups, data bundles, bill payments, gift cards, and more.

With the new feature in the Ooredoo Money app, Filipino customers in Qatar can now effortlessly manage their SSS contributions directly from their phones at their own convenience, without the need for conventional banking. This development is part of Ooredoo Money and DT One’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of diverse customer segments.

"Ooredoo Money is continuously looking for ways to enhance its services and offer easy-to-use solutions to our diverse customer base. The introduction of SSS payments on the Ooredoo Money app, developed in partnership with DT One, is a testament to our commitment to the Filipino community in Qatar," said Mirko Giacco, CEO Ooredoo Fintech. "This new feature simplifies the process of social security payments, making it more accessible and convenient for our valued Filipino customers to manage their finances and upgrade their worlds."

“We are delighted to have partnered with Ooredoo Money to deliver this innovative solution that should provide the Filipino community in Qatar with a seamless experience paying for their social insurance services back home. We look forward to expanding our collaboration to introduce more seamless services for Ooredoo’s customers”, said Claudio Di Zanni, CEO of DT One.

The Ooredoo Money app is a comprehensive digital wallet offering a wide array of financial services, including international money transfers to 200+ countries, the management of both pre-paid and post-paid Ooredoo services, the recharging of Karwa Smart Cards and much more. The app boasts quick transaction times and competitive exchange rates, making it a preferred choice for customers looking to manage their financial transactions efficiently.

Filipino customers can download the Ooredoo Money App to start using this new feature immediately and begin enjoying the convenience of managing their SSS payments alongside many other financial transactions. Ooredoo continues to pioneer in delivering digitally inclusive solutions that resonate with the needs of all its customers, reaffirming its position as Qatar's favorite digital wallet and a leader in the telecommunications sector.